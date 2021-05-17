How to watch the Nadeshot Invitational $100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

From Call of Duty pro to Call of Duty team owner. From competitor to CEO. From McDonald’s to the top of the esports world.

Matt "Nadeshot" Haag has done and seen it all in esports—and his latest endeavor is further proof. The 100 Thieves co-owner will be hosting the $100,000 Nadeshot Invitational in Call of Duty: Warzone this week.

I'M HOSTING MY FIRST EVER WARZONE TOURNAMENT. #Nadeshot100K



The Nadeshot Invitational

$100K prize pool.

16 of the best duos in the world.

May 18-19.https://t.co/fODCTXUKz4 pic.twitter.com/KM0PfdMnLN — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) May 11, 2021

Sixteen duos will face off in bracket play as they head into the duo playlist in Verdansk to try and get the most points via kills and victories. With some of the top content creators and Warzone tournament slayers participating, it's going to be a wild couple of days.

The list of confirmed competitors include:

Tommey

Almxnd

Blazt

Mutex

Teep

DougisRaw

WarsZ

Jukeyz

IcemanIsaac

BobbyPoff

Rated

Aydan

HusKerrs

DrDisrespect

ZLaner

Swagg

SuperEvan

Unrational

Rallied

and more

Here's how to tune in for the show.

How to watch $100K Nadeshot Invitational in Warzone

The invitational event will run for two days on May 18 and 19 and it will be broadcast by Nadeshot himself on his Twitch channel. It will be commentated by Nadeshot, Maven, and MerK.

The rest of the content, including each individual competitor's channel, can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch or the Warzone directory on YouTube. You'll find the players' channels there.

More information on the tournament can be found on the Boom.tv event page for the invitational.