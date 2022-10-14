How to watch the CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100,000 Warzone tournament

The Call of Duty League is back, kind of.

This weekend, CDL teams will be represented by Warzone pros in the CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100,000 tournament in Call of Duty: Warzone. The top names in Warzone competition and earnings will be facing off in a slugfest on the Resurgence game mode.

Resurgence is not your typical battle royale. It’s a team deathmatch mode of sorts, where players can continue to spawn in and drop onto the map so long as their teammates survive a countdown. It’s all about slaying, staying alive when necessary, and racking up high-kill games.

Here’s how and when to tune in to the tournament this weekend.

How to watch CDLR Fortune’s Keep $100,000 Warzone tournament

The first semifinal begins on Oct. 15 at 2pm CT, with the second one following up on the same day at 4:30pm CT. The grand finals for the $100,000 event begin on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2pm CT.

The entirety of the event can be found on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, but viewers can also tune in to watch their favorite players on their respective channels as well, most of which can be found in the Warzone directory on Twitch.

CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep format

Image via Activision

Sixteen Trios will drop into Fortune’s Keep in the Resurgence game mode to slay out against the field. The score for each game will be determined by kills and placement, with one point per kill multiplied by a placement-dependent multiplier. The winning team will double their kill score to rack up the points.

CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep confirmed teams

Atlanta FaZe Swagg, Booya, LuckyChamu Boston Breach exzachtt, Phantomz, Fraeway Florida Mutineers Brack, MajorManiak, Havok London Royal Ravens Jukeyz, Lenun, Shifty LA Guerrillas HusKerrs, UnRationaL, Scummn LA Thieves Rated, Apathy, Slacked Minnesota RØKKR Almond, Tommey, Newbz New York Subliners Aydan, zSmit, Knight OpTic Texas ZLaner, Destroy, Oakley Seattle Surge JoeWo, bbreadman, WarsZ Toronto Ultra Nickool, Xenon, Picnick Vegas Legion Mayappo, Skullface, Hisoka Invited team Biffle, SuperEvan, Repullze

The rest of the field will be filled with teams that have qualified through the online qualifier tournament that took place earlier in the month.

CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep prize pool