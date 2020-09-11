How to watch the 2020 Call of Duty League All-Star Weekend

The Call of Duty League’s first season was a tenuous one with the switch to online play due to COVID-19 and numerous grievances from players about the state of the game. But it came to an end with big viewership numbers.

With teams looking forward to Black Ops Cold War in November and basically every team making big changes between now and the 2021 season, there’s one event left in the 2020 campaign for fans to look forward to.

Which first round matchup do you have your 👀 on?



Watch the 2020 @MetroByTMobile All-Star Weekend beginning tomorrow! Fill out your bracket now: https://t.co/QYKLvtSc6n pic.twitter.com/LvydLe3zbe — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) September 11, 2020

Now that the trophy has been awarded and the first CDL champion has been crowned in the Dallas Empire, it’s time to have some fun. The CDL All-Star Weekend will feature a one-vs-one tournament featuring the league’s top pros.

With crazy first round matchups like Scump vs. Fero, Clayster vs. Blazt, and Enable vs. Attach, this one-vs-one tournament will be tons of fun to sit back and enjoy.

Here’s how to watch the CDL’s first All-Star Weekend.

How to watch the Call of Duty League’s All-Star Weekend

The 32-player single-elimination bracket will feature Gunfight and a $100,000 prize pool. It kicks off on Sept. 12 and continues on Sept. 13. The matches will begin at 3:30pm CT.

To watch the event, simply head over to the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. You can also watch the games on the CDL website or the CoD Companion App.

For added fun, fans can build a prediction bracket. For each correct match prediction, you can earn 15-minute double XP tokens to use in CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone.