How to watch the $100,000 New York Subliners Warzonemania tournament

If you thought the Warzone tournament scene would die when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came out, you’re in for a rude awakening.

That awakening is courtesy of the Call of Duty League’s New York Subliners, which is putting on the $100,000 NYSL Warzonemania tournament later this month.

Some top CDL pros and content creators have drafted teams of three to face off in pursuit of the big $100,000 prize pool. The action will take place on Dec. 19 and 20, and you won’t want to miss it.

The following teams have been drafted and will compete in the trios tournament:

Attach, Shadedstep, Aqua

Aydan, SuperEvan, JKap

BobbyPoff, Rallied, Almxnd

Clayster, Frozone, Neslo

Crimsix, Blazt, Skyz

HusKerrs, AverageJoeWo, OpTic Jorge

IcemanIsaac, Exzachtt, WarsZ

MissesMae, OPMarked, Kvon

Mutex, DiazBiffle, Zer0

Nufo, Katie Bedford, LEGIQN

Pamaj, Yungstaz, Octane

Scump, Wagnificent, JR Smith

Symfuhny, ZLaner, TheOceaneOpz

Swagg, GDBooya, TTinyy

TeePee, Merk, Slasher

Tfue, DougIsRaw, Newbs

Tommey, Rated, Enable

Vikkstar, Jukeyz, BennyCentral

Zoomaa, Mack, Hydra

How to watch NYSL $100K Warzonemania

The tournament takes place on Dec. 19 and 20 on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.

The rest of the points of view will be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch directory, where most, if not all of the participants will be streaming their perspectives.