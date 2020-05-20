How to watch KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday for May 20

KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday is back for a ninth week filled with intense battle royale gun skill and another $20,000 of prize money on the line.

Vikkstar and WarsZ will be looking to win an incredible fourth week in a row after winning weeks six, seven, and eight. The duo seems to be unstoppable, but the field is stacked with many powerful teams.

In this week’s tournament, two teams of two will form a four-player squad and play through games of Warzone to see who can score the most kills. Teams then advance in the bracket to play against other duos.

Image via Activision

This week’s participating duos include:

Aydan and Crimsix

Tourva and Censor

KingRichard and Crowder

Bobbypoff and Tommey

Symfuhny and HusKerrs

Vikkstar123 and WarsZ

NoahJ456 and Merk

Nadeshot and Cloakzy

Trainwrecks and Felo

NICKMERCS and Swagg

DougisRaw and TeePee

Skrapz and Jukeyz

Speros and Babydillster

You can find most of the streams in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.

There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’s Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.

Warzone Wednesday starts today at 3pm CT. The bracket can be found here.