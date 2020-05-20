How to watch KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday for May 20

KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday is back for a ninth week filled with intense battle royale gun skill and another $20,000 of prize money on the line.
Vikkstar and WarsZ will be looking to win an incredible fourth week in a row after winning weeks six, seven, and eight. The duo seems to be unstoppable, but the field is stacked with many powerful teams.
In this week’s tournament, two teams of two will form a four-player squad and play through games of Warzone to see who can score the most kills. Teams then advance in the bracket to play against other duos.
This week’s participating duos include:
- Aydan and Crimsix
- Tourva and Censor
- KingRichard and Crowder
- Bobbypoff and Tommey
- Symfuhny and HusKerrs
- Vikkstar123 and WarsZ
- NoahJ456 and Merk
- Nadeshot and Cloakzy
- Trainwrecks and Felo
- NICKMERCS and Swagg
- DougisRaw and TeePee
- Skrapz and Jukeyz
- Speros and Babydillster
You can find most of the streams in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Twitch directory. Some players will also be streaming on YouTube, so that directory will have a few competitors too.
There’s also a main stream on KEEMSTAR’s Twitch channel that will cover all of the games as a hub of sorts, complete with commentary.
Warzone Wednesday starts today at 3pm CT. The bracket can be found here.