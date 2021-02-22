How to watch Florida Mutineers $10,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Co-Ed Cup

Call of Duty: Warzone will play host to a co-ed tournament featuring top streamers today.

Male and female content creators will be teaming up in a duos tournament in Warzone put on by the Call of Duty League's Florida Mutineers, undoubtedly creating some fun content along the way.

The Mutineers are partnering with eFuse, SoFi, ASUS ROG, MountainGGlobal, and Zaxbys for the $10,000 prize pool tournament, so bragging rights won't be the only reward on the line.

Confirmed competitors include:

TeePee

Classify

Viperous

Aydan

MissSweets

Nufo

HollyyLive

C9 Emz

Tommey

and more

Here's how to tune in.

How to watch Mutineers $10,000 Warzone Co-Ed Cup

The event will be hosted on the Mutineers' official Twitch channel, with commentary from esports legend Puckett, CDL host and former pro Nameless, and Twitch streamer AvaGG. The tournament begins on Feb. 22 at 5pm CT.

If you'd like to watch the perspectives of the competitors, those can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch directory when the event begins.