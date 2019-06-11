The last major Call of Duty World League open LAN event for Black Ops 4 is set to take place this weekend.
CWL Anaheim 2019 will be held in the Anaheim Convention Center from June 14 to 16. Anaheim is one of the most prestigious open LAN events each year in Call of Duty esports, so top teams will try to show what they’re made of in the Golden State.
Here’s everything you need to know about CWL Anaheim 2019.
Stream
Fans can watch CWL Anaheim on a few different streaming platforms starting Friday, June 14. The event will be streamed on MLG’s website, the official Call of Duty Twitch channels, and through the in-game World League Hub in Black Ops 4.
Format
Just like to CWL Fort Worth and CWL London, CWL Anaheim 2019 will be split into two different tournaments. The 16 CWL Pro League teams will compete in the professional event for a $325,000 prize pool. The other teams in attendance will play in the $75,000 open bracket tournament.
The 16 CWL Pro League teams have been split into four pools for the main event. The top two teams from each group will advance to the winners bracket in the double-elimination championship bracket. The bottom two teams will head to the championship losers bracket, however. Unlike previous open LAN events, open bracket teams won’t be added to the group stage at CWL Anaheim.
Teams
Here are the pool play groups for CWL Anaheim 2019.
Pool A
- OpTic Gaming: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell
- Heretics: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Endika “Sukry” Andres, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano
- Evil Geniuses: John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis
- Denial Esports: Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Ben Bance, Carson “Brack” Newberry, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter
Pool B
- eUnited: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Team Reciprocity: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, and Denholm “Denz” Taylor
- Elevate: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Wailers Locart, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski
- UYU: Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla
Pool C
- FaZe Clan: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim
- Splyce: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Nick Nolson
- Midnight Esports: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Renato “Saints” Forza, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Andres Lacefield, and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic
- Enigma6: Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Eric “JetLi” Phan, and Adam “GodRx” Brown
Pool D
- 100 Thieves: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt
- Gen.G: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon
- Team Envy: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, and Jacob “Decemate” Cato
- Luminosity: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, and Richard “Ricky” Stacy
Schedule
CWL Anaheim will begin at 4pm CT on Friday. Saturday’s action starts at 4pm CT and Championship Sunday kicks off at 1pm CT.
Friday, June 14
- 4:00pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses
- 4:00pm CT: FaZe Clan vs. Splyce
- 4:00pm CT: OpTic Gaming vs. Ex-Denial Esports
- 4:00pm CT: Midnight Esports vs. Enigma6
- 5:30pm CT: eUnited vs. Team Reciprocity
- 5:30pm CT: Gen.G vs. Team Envy
- 5:30pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Luminosity
- 5:30pm CT: Elevate vs. UYU
- 7:00pm CT: OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
- 7:00pm CT: FaZe Clan vs. Midnight Esports
- 7:00pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Ex-Denial Esports
- 7:00pm CT: Splyce vs. Enigma6
- 8:30pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Team Envy
- 8:30pm CT: eUnited vs. UYU
- 8:30pm CT: Gen.G vs. Luminosity
- 8:30pm CT: Team Reciprocity vs. Elevate
- 10:00pm CT: OpTic Gaming vs. Team Heretics
- 10:00pm CT: Splyce vs. Midnight Esports
- 10:00pm CT: FaZe Clan vs. Enigma6
- 10:00pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Ex-Denial Esports
- 11:30pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G
- 11:30pm CT: Team Envy vs. Luminosity
- 11:30pm CT: Team Reciprocity vs. UYU
- 11:30pm CT: eUnited vs. Elevate