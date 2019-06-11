The last major Call of Duty World League open LAN event for Black Ops 4 is set to take place this weekend.

CWL Anaheim 2019 will be held in the Anaheim Convention Center from June 14 to 16. Anaheim is one of the most prestigious open LAN events each year in Call of Duty esports, so top teams will try to show what they’re made of in the Golden State.

Here’s everything you need to know about CWL Anaheim 2019.

Stream

Fans can watch CWL Anaheim on a few different streaming platforms starting Friday, June 14. The event will be streamed on MLG’s website, the official Call of Duty Twitch channels, and through the in-game World League Hub in Black Ops 4.

Format

Just like to CWL Fort Worth and CWL London, CWL Anaheim 2019 will be split into two different tournaments. The 16 CWL Pro League teams will compete in the professional event for a $325,000 prize pool. The other teams in attendance will play in the $75,000 open bracket tournament.

The 16 CWL Pro League teams have been split into four pools for the main event. The top two teams from each group will advance to the winners bracket in the double-elimination championship bracket. The bottom two teams will head to the championship losers bracket, however. Unlike previous open LAN events, open bracket teams won’t be added to the group stage at CWL Anaheim.

Teams

Here are the pool play groups for CWL Anaheim 2019.

Pool A

OpTic Gaming: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell

Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell Heretics: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Endika “Sukry” Andres, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano

Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Endika “Sukry” Andres, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano Evil Geniuses: John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis

John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis Denial Esports: Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Ben Bance, Carson “Brack” Newberry, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter

Pool B

eUnited: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr

James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr Team Reciprocity: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, and Denholm “Denz” Taylor

Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, and Denholm “Denz” Taylor Elevate: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Wailers Locart, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski

Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Wailers Locart, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski UYU: Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla

Pool C

FaZe Clan: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim Splyce: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Nick Nolson

Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Nick Nolson Midnight Esports: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Renato “Saints” Forza, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Andres Lacefield, and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic

Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Renato “Saints” Forza, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Andres Lacefield, and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic Enigma6: Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Eric “JetLi” Phan, and Adam “GodRx” Brown

Pool D

100 Thieves: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt

Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt Gen.G: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon

Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon Team Envy: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, and Jacob “Decemate” Cato

Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, and Jacob “Decemate” Cato Luminosity: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, and Richard “Ricky” Stacy

Schedule

CWL Anaheim will begin at 4pm CT on Friday. Saturday’s action starts at 4pm CT and Championship Sunday kicks off at 1pm CT.

Friday, June 14