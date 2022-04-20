How to watch the CharlieIntel $15,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

Longtime Call of Duty news site CharlieIntel is teaming up with BoomTV for a Warzone tournament, and it’s set to feature some big names in the scene.

CharlieIntel is seemingly as old as CoD itself, so many fans are likely excited to see the site teaming up with a reputable organizer like BoomTV to throw a fun tournament on a weekday. With $15,000 up for grabs, Warzone studs are lining up to throw down.

$15,000 @charlieINTEL Warzone Tournament!



📅 4/21

⏰ 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

💰 $15,000

📋 Custom Trios



Which trio do you want to see? 👀

The tourney will feature trios duking it out in custom lobbies on Caldera, with 40 teams set to drop in. The full pool of 120 players will consist of top competitors and content creators alike, making for a fun show.

Some of the confirmed participants include:

Swagg

Unrational

Slacked

Tommey

Rated

BrittneyRaines

ShawnJ

JaredFPS

Jukeyz

Braalik

Swishem

Skrapz

FaZe Bloo

Royalize

and more

Here’s how to tune in for the tournament.

How to watch the charlieINTEL $15,000 Warzone tournament

Excited to be partnering with @boomtv for the first ever CharlieIntel Warzone Tournament!



April 21. 12PM PT. 👇

The event will be hosted on BoomTV’s Twitch channel on April 21 starting at 2pm CT, featuring six custom BR trio games on Caldera. The players will only be allowed to use Vanguard weapons and equipment.

Outside of that, the majority of the competitors will be livestreaming their own perspectives and the bulk of them can be found inside the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch. Just browse through the streams to find who you want to watch and sort by most viewers to find the biggest stars there are.