How to watch Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s launch week tournaments

The Call of Duty League is celebrating the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a series of seven tournaments during the first week of the game.
These tournaments feature some CDL teams and their players as well as content creators and celebrities teaming up to show off the new game.
The Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago, Minnesota ROKKR, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens, and Toronto Ultra are all participating.
All of the events can be found on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, but some of the streams can be found on Twitch as well.
Call of Duty’s Twitch channel is home to some coverage and the participating players can be found streaming there in the Black Ops Cold War directory, too.
Here’s the full schedule of launch events and when they begin:
Atlanta FaZe
Cold War Clash, ft. FaZe Clan
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 3pm CT
OpTic Chicago
Cold War Launch Event
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 1pm CT
Minnesota ROKKR
ROKKR Arms Race
- Monday, Nov. 16: 2pm CT
Dallas Empire
Battle of the Throne
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 12pm CT
Florida Mutineers
Release the Kraken: Cold War
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 11am CT
London Royal Ravens
Cold War Colosseum
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 11am CT
Toronto Ultra
$25K Coldish War
- Friday, Nov. 20: 2pm CT