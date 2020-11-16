How to watch Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s launch week tournaments

Activision and the CDL are celebrating the new CoD launch.

The Call of Duty League is celebrating the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a series of seven tournaments during the first week of the game.

These tournaments feature some CDL teams and their players as well as content creators and celebrities teaming up to show off the new game.

For an entire week, the best in the world will battle it out in #BlackOpsColdWar with streamers and celebrities.



🏆 7 tournaments

📅 Nov. 14 – Nov. 20

📺 https://t.co/cOOvEDAV6r

Presented by @CODLeague pic.twitter.com/btxqgL2lEZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 12, 2020

The Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago, Minnesota ROKKR, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens, and Toronto Ultra are all participating.

All of the events can be found on the Call of Duty League’s YouTube channel, but some of the streams can be found on Twitch as well.

Call of Duty’s Twitch channel is home to some coverage and the participating players can be found streaming there in the Black Ops Cold War directory, too.

Here’s the full schedule of launch events and when they begin:

Atlanta FaZe

Cold War Clash, ft. FaZe Clan

Saturday, Nov. 14: 3pm CT

OpTic Chicago

Cold War Launch Event

Sunday, Nov. 15: 1pm CT

Minnesota ROKKR

ROKKR Arms Race

Monday, Nov. 16: 2pm CT

Dallas Empire

Battle of the Throne

Tuesday, Nov. 17: 12pm CT

Florida Mutineers

Release the Kraken: Cold War

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 11am CT

London Royal Ravens

Cold War Colosseum

Thursday, Nov. 19: 11am CT

Toronto Ultra

$25K Coldish War