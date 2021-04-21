How to watch Atlanta FaZe’s $100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Gold Rush tournament

Season three in Call of Duty: Warzone is set to pop off in a big way with a $100,000 tournament run by the Call of Duty League’s Atlanta FaZe.

Atlanta FaZe's $100,000 Warzone Gold Rush will pit some of the top content creators and Warzone players against each other in an intense kill race for the big prize pool, all in the new Warzone world that's ready to take over the game.

ATL FaZe $100K+ Gold Rush Season 3 Launch Event



One day, winner take all 🔥



📅 April 22nd

🕓 4pm ET#EZAF pic.twitter.com/uTgOgPQRix — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) April 20, 2021

The season three launch event will take place in Duos public matchmaking. In a five-hour time limit, the teams of two must get the most kills possible, with one point being awarded per kill, and bonus points awarded for placement. The best five games for each team in the time frame will be scored.

As the above video reveals, some of the top competitors involved include:

Swag

Aydan

HusKerrs

Blaze

Pamaj

DrDisrespect

SypherPK

Nickmercs

Tommey

ZLaner

Bobbypoff

and more

Here's how to tune in for the tournament.

How to watch FaZe's $100,000 Warzone tournament

The tournament will begin on April 22 at 3pm CT. The main channels for the event will be the Call of Duty Twitch channel, FaZe's Twitch channel, and Atlanta FaZe's YouTube channel.

The rest of the content, including each individual competitor's channel, can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch, or the Warzone directory on YouTube. You will find the players' channels here.