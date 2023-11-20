How to use the Mosquito Drone in MW3

The Mosquito Drone is a new killstreak introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that can help you eliminate enemies and clear out zones. Unlike other killstreaks, the Mosquito Drone is not the most intuitive device, so you might want guidance before your first use.

Killstreaks are a staple in the Call of Duty franchise. From Black Op’s RC-XD to Modern Warfare’s tactical nuke, there are plenty of options for low- and high-cost killstreak rewards in MW3. Though one of the more simple killstreaks, the Mosquito Drone is one of my personal favorites. Here is how to use this explosive killstreak in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Mosquito Drone, explained

The Mosquito Drone is the same cost as a UAV, but more kill-focused | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you load into a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer lobby, make sure that the Mosquito Drone is an active part of your killstreak rewards. You can do this by going to your loadouts in the “Weapons” category and selecting the Mosquito Drone.

You can either elect to have the Mosquito Drone as part of your killstreak or scorestreak. Scorestreaks track points you have accumulated from the game as opposed to direct kills. If you find yourself more of an objective player and not chasing kills, then I’d recommend swapping to the scorestreak. Depending on which streak you choose, you can launch the Mosquito Drone after either getting four kills in one life or by accumulating 500 points before dying.

To employ the Mosquito Drone, you need to activate your killstreak and then aim it at a part of the map. Whenever you fire the Mosquito Drone, the small robotic device will launch into the air and circle around the targeted area. Once an enemy walks under the Drone, the Mosquito Drone will then dive onto the enemy with an automatically detonated explosive device.

Pull the trigger on this small canon to launch your deadly drone | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is great for either targeting a specific enemy hidden behind cover or for clearing an objective. Unlike the Cruise Missile, which is unlocked after five kills or 750 points, you do not need to manually aim the explosive, though the explosive is significantly less powerful.