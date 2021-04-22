How to unlock the season 3 battle pass in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Season three is here in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means there’s a new battle pass to grind.

The pass features 100 tiers of unlocks for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, offering players a ton of new things to play and grind for, including multiple new Operators and two new guns, the PPSh-41 and Swiss K31.

The cool thing is if you have CoD Points saved up from playing Warzone or a recent purchase, you can use them toward the battle pass in Black Ops Cold War if you're using the same Activision account.

Screengrab via Activision

There are two versions of the battle pass. The first one, the default one, is 1,000 CoD Points. The second one costs 2,400 CoD Points and it'll unlock 25 tiers of the pass to begin with, giving you instant access to the PPSh-41. You'll also be just six levels away from unlocking the Swiss K31.

Screengrab via Activision

Four more weapons will be joining the game throughout season three, including the Ballistic Knife. All of those new weapons, however, will be unlockable via an in-game challenge.