How to unlock the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

A new special weapon is coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War—and it would make Daryl Dixon proud.

The R1 Shadowhunter is a crossbow that will land in the secondary slot of loadouts, allowing you to quickly switch and get a one-shot kill with it to finish off weakened enemies.

Alternatively, you can run around like a madman with the crossbow in a zombie apocalypse. It's probably great in Zombies mode, too, so you can have fun with it there and act out all of your Walking Dead fantasies.

To use the crossbow, you need to unlock it first via an in-game challenge. It's a simple challenge, albeit a bit time consuming, so get ready to grind a bit before using it if you don't feel like using real world money first.

Here's how to unlock Black Ops Cold War's new crossbow and even use it in Warzone, too.

How to unlock the crossbow in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Image via Activision

The R1 Shadowhunter is unlocked with a specific challenge: “Using a weapon with no attachments, get three "One Shot, One Kill" medals in 15 different matches.”

Once the challenge is available, players can head into multiplayer with different sniper rifles to get the challenge done. Make a class without any attachments on one of the game's sniper rifles and play as you normally would, aiming for kills.

You need to get three one-shot kills in 15 different matches and you have to finish each match for progress to count. So either way, you're looking at 15 matches minimum before it's unlocked. It can be done in Warzone, too, but keep in mind that it'd likely take even longer to do so there thanks to how armor works.

If you'd like to skip the challenge and pay for the crossbow, you can do that. The "Archaic Range" bundle will be in the in-game store on March 24 and it will include the Lancehead Legendary blueprint for the R1 Shadowhunter.

