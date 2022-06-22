How to unlock the Marco 5 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Season four of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, Mercenaries of Fortune, has brought extra fortune to submachine gun players who love to run and gun. Say hello to the Marco 5.

The Marco 5 is described in-game as a “high mobility submachine gun” that is “accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.” It sounds like it’s going to be a truly powerful hip-firing option for players who love to run and gun on smaller maps.

“The options really open up after gaining some weapon levels, letting you adjust for mid-range capabilities with a barrel that adds a burst fire toggle, or lean into the weapon’s natural configuration as a hip blaster,” Activision said. “Most notable for the latter category is the Marco 5’s Akimbo Proficiency, allowing you to wield two of these bad boys in exchange for losing the ability to aim down sight. You won’t miss it.”

That’s right. You can dual-wield the Marco 5 with the Akimbo Proficiency, turning it into a powerful and destructive secondary option in Overkill loadouts in Warzone, or even if you just like to rampage on Das Haus in Vanguard all weekend long.

Here’s how to unlock the quick-moving SMG, which can be used in both current CoD titles.

How to unlock the Marco 5 in Vanguard and Warzone

Image via Activision

At the beginning of season four, the Marco 5 is found for free at tier 15 of the battle pass. Players only need to level up to tier 15, or simply purchase the 2,400 CoD Points version of the battle pass, which will unlock 25 tiers.

Once season four is over, there will be an in-game challenge to unlock the Marco 5 in both games. Check back here for more information once the challenges become available, including how to complete them.