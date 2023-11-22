How to unlock the Homelander Operator skin in MW3

There are so many ways to personalize your Call of Duty experience in Modern Warfare 3, but arguably the most impactful option is your Operator skin that changes how your character actually looks.

Over the years, plenty of crossover skins from all walks of life—from superstar rappers and sporting legends to iconic fictional characters—have left their mark, but many players have recently been rocking the Homelander Operator skin from the acclaimed superhero show The Boys.

But is it possible to play as Homelander in MW3?

Can you unlock the Homelander Operator skin in MW3?

Unfortunately, he’s flown off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unless you purchased The Boys: Homelander Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2, you won’t be able to unlock the Homelander Operator skin in MW3. The Boys promotional bundles were a limited-time item in the CoD Store, first available in July 2023.

The Homelander Operator bundle, which cost 2,400 CoD Points at the time, also included a selection of weapon blueprints, a Calling Card, and an assortment of other cosmetics that are also unavailable without first buying the bundle. Unfortunately, if you don’t have the bundle already, you’re out of luck.

That’s not to say the bundle can’t return in a future update, so Homelander fans (are there actually any fans of the guy?) keep your eyes peeled.

How to equip the Homelander Operator skin in MW3

Like all MW2 Operator skins, The Boys bundles transferred over to MW3 so if you did buy it while it was on sale, you will be able to use Homelander in MW3. To equip the Homelander Operator skin, open the Operators menu at the top of your screen then select Homelander from the KorTac faction on the right. You won’t be able to select Homelander for the Specgru faction, so when you join a multiplayer map, if you’re on the Specgru team you won’t be able to play as Homelander.