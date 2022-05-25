How to unlock the H4 Blixen in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Season Three Reloaded has hit Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, offering up a bunch of changes and content.

“Favored by Special Operations Forces, this hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium range engagements,” the in-game description of the H4 Blixen, a submachine gun, reads.

The newest weapon to enter the fray in Vanguard and Warzone is comparable to the Owen Gun due to its fire rate, so it should be a favorite among fans of that SMG. Once it’s leveled, it could be a truly fun addition to the arsenal in either game.

“In Vanguard Multiplayer, the H4 Blixen delivers a reliable three-shot kill at a farther range than the Owen Gun, albeit with a slower rate of fire,” Activision said. “It also has three more bullets per standard magazine and slightly better Vertical Recoil Control, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and reload quickness. The recoil pattern can take time to learn—like all weapons in Call of Duty—but knowing the H4 Blixen’s kick can make it more viable in those mid-range engagements, rather than just have it hold its own up close.”

Here’s how to unlock and begin leveling up the H4 Blixen in CoD.

How to unlock the H4 Blixen in Vanguard and Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

The challenge to unlock the H4 Blixen is as follows:

Get three slide kills in a single match 15 times.

Get to sliding, gamers. You will need to pick up a kill as you’re sliding three times in 15 different matches for this challenge. Grab your favorite hip-fire submachine gun or even a shotgun and begin sliding around like it’s summertime in the ’90s in your backyard.

This challenge will be finished most easily in Vanguard multiplayer. Head to your favorite small map playlist and grind on Shipment or Das Haus while sliding and spraying with the best of them. You should unlock the H4 Blixen in no time with a little bit of perseverance.

Screengrab via Activision

Alternatively, you can grab the Blixen as part of the Job Weld Done bundle in the store. It comes with the Space Industry blueprint for the H4 Blixen, an emblem, a sticker, a charm, a calling card, and one battle pass tier skip all for 1,200 CoD Points.