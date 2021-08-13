How to unlock the Cane in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A new melee weapon that’s decidedly prim, proper, and somewhat European has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The Cane has joined the roster of melee weapons at the start of season five, allowing even the oldest gamers among us the ability to one-shot kill an enemy with a melee attack. It’s as classy as it is deadly, according to Activision.

👥 Double Agent Mode

🗺 Echelon, Slums, and Showroom

💪 Kitsune and Stryker

🔫 New weapons and Battle Pass



All this and more across Zombies Outbreak, #BlackOpsColdWar, and #Warzone arrive with Season Five on August 12th.



Get all the intel here:https://t.co/RngWWA1Zu4 pic.twitter.com/Ca5hv86afd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 5, 2021

“Prepare to settle your disagreements properly and with a modicum of decorum with the Cane, a bludgeoning tool that is classy as it is deadly,” Activision said about the Cane. “Give your enemies a proper sorting with a quick swing from this new melee weapon, which can knock them unconscious after a crack upside the bonce.”

To unlock the Cane, players will need to complete a challenge. Here’s how to get it.

How to unlock the Cane in Black Ops Cold War

Screengrab via Activision

The in-game challenge to unlock the Cane is as follows:

Using a melee weapon, kill an enemy disoriented or blinded by your stun grenade or flashbang in 15 different completed matches.

This one is simple but time-consuming. Grab your stun grenade and hope that players aren’t running Tactical Mask in your favorite fast-paced playlist, and start running, stunning, and swinging with your favorite melee weapon.

You’ll need to get a kill in 15 different matches and the matches must be finished. You can’t get a kill and then leave the match because your progress won’t count. Progress only takes hold once a match is completed.

Screengrab via Activision

Alternatively, you can purchase a bundle in the in-game store to unlock a Blueprint of the Cane with a special skin without having to do the challenge at all. The Stolen Goods bundle includes the Lost Lion blueprint for the Cane, along with a Park skin, weapon charm, finishing move, emblem, calling card, and two battle pass tier skips.