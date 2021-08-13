How to unlock the Cane in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A new melee weapon that’s decidedly prim, proper, and somewhat European has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
The Cane has joined the roster of melee weapons at the start of season five, allowing even the oldest gamers among us the ability to one-shot kill an enemy with a melee attack. It’s as classy as it is deadly, according to Activision.
“Prepare to settle your disagreements properly and with a modicum of decorum with the Cane, a bludgeoning tool that is classy as it is deadly,” Activision said about the Cane. “Give your enemies a proper sorting with a quick swing from this new melee weapon, which can knock them unconscious after a crack upside the bonce.”
To unlock the Cane, players will need to complete a challenge. Here’s how to get it.
How to unlock the Cane in Black Ops Cold War
The in-game challenge to unlock the Cane is as follows:
- Using a melee weapon, kill an enemy disoriented or blinded by your stun grenade or flashbang in 15 different completed matches.
This one is simple but time-consuming. Grab your stun grenade and hope that players aren’t running Tactical Mask in your favorite fast-paced playlist, and start running, stunning, and swinging with your favorite melee weapon.
You’ll need to get a kill in 15 different matches and the matches must be finished. You can’t get a kill and then leave the match because your progress won’t count. Progress only takes hold once a match is completed.
Alternatively, you can purchase a bundle in the in-game store to unlock a Blueprint of the Cane with a special skin without having to do the challenge at all. The Stolen Goods bundle includes the Lost Lion blueprint for the Cane, along with a Park skin, weapon charm, finishing move, emblem, calling card, and two battle pass tier skips.