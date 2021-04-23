How to unlock the Ballistic Knife in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

One of the all-time favorite weapons in Call of Duty history has returned in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The Ballistic Knife, a combat knife that can also be fired to kill an enemy in one hit, was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops. With the advent of season three in Black Ops Cold War, it's here again to wreak havoc.

The Ballistic Knife can be used as a one-hit melee kill as well as a one-hit shot when you fire it, so it's a pretty fun option in any secondary slot. But you need to finish a challenge to unlock it for usage first.

Here's how to get the Ballistic Knife for yourself.

How to unlock Ballistic Knife in Black Ops Cold War

Screengrab via Activision

To unlock the Ballistic Knife, you need to finish an in-game challenge. The challenge is to get a One Shot, One Kill medal and a melee kill in the same life in 15 different matches.

The best way to do this is to equip a sniper rifle and a melee weapon and head out into some respawn game modes. You'll have to snipe someone and kill them in one shot and then get a melee weapon kill before dying for progress to count.

Also, for progress to count, you'll need to finish out each match. You can't get the required kills, leave, and queue up again—make sure to play each match to its completion for progress to continue on the challenge.

Screengrab via Activision

If the challenge isn't your thing, you can get the Ballistic Knife via a shortcut in the store. The Disappearing Ink bundle includes a blueprint for the Ballistic Knife, which disguises it as a pen. It costs 1,000 CoD Points, or around $10.