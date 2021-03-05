How to unlock the Ambassador Adler skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

You're going to have to do the Dew.

The partnership between Call of Duty and Mountain Dew is a beautiful thing.

Not only can gamers unlock double XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by drinking Mountain Dew Game Fuel, but now they can show their Dew allegiance with a special new skin for Adler.

The limited-time offer will deck out the scar-faced operative in a bright green and black outfit, fit for only the most dedicated and Game Fuel'd gamers in Verdansk and beyond.

This skin is, as the kids say, "pay-to-win," meaning you'll need to make a purchase to get it. But you can't just buy the skin outright. You're going to have to do the Dew.

Here's how to unlock the Ambassador Operator skin for Adler.

How to unlock the Ambassador Adler skin

Screengrab via Mountain Dew

Ambassador Adler is available when you purchase Mountain Dew Game Fuel from the beverage company's official website. Once you do so, a code will be emailed to you "within three days," according to Dew.

Once you receive the code, log in to your Call of Duty account and head to the official CoD redeem code page. Enter the code and you'll unlock access to the Ambassador skin for Adler.

You need to act fast, though. The promotion is only available until March 16, 2021. So if you miss that date, you're out of luck and out of a Dew-themed operator skin.

Enjoy looking like a Mountain Dew gamer in Verdansk or Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.