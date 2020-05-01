Infinity Ward has added a new master camo to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it’s sure to make fans of the color black happy.

The Obsidian master camo is now in the game, offering a sleek black aesthetic as the name implies. Fair warning, though: These might be the most time-consuming camos to earn yet.

How to unlock Obsidian camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The first prerequisite before being able to unlock the Obsidian camo is to have Gold camo unlocked on that gun. Once you have the Gold camo unlocked on a weapon, you can begin the hunt for Obsidian on that same weapon.

Get ready to grind. Unlocking Obsidian is time-consuming. Getting gold is time-consuming already and then it’s time for even more of a grind.

Here’s what you need to do to get Obsidian for each weapon class:

Assault Rifles: 15 kills in a match 200 times

Submachine Guns: 15 kills in a match 150 times

Shotguns: 15 kills in a match 150 times

Light Machine Guns: 15 kills in a match 150 times

Marksman Rifles: 15 kills in a match 125 times

Sniper Rifles: 15 kills in a match 125 times

Riot Shield: 750 kills total

Pistols: 15 kills in a match 100 times

Launchers: Destroy vehicles or killstreaks 100 times RPG-7 only: Five kills in a match 150 times

Combat Knife: 10 kills in a match 125 times

Let’s say you have a gold M4A1 and want to unlock Obsidian camo. You’ll need to get 15 kills in a match 200 times. That’s a minimum of 200 matches played, assuming you get at least 15 kills in each match, before Obsidian will be yours.

There’s really no way to “cheese” this camo challenge. It’s a reward for the long haul, so you’ll need to play a lot of Call of Duty to earn it.