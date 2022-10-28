Camo challenges are the endgame grind for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in a similar fashion to the previous games of the Activision franchise.

MW2 brings some of the best-looking Gold and Platinum weapon camo patterns, which are a staple in CoD games. Infinity Ward, though, also introduced new patterns Orion and Polyatomic. Unlocking all the Mastery Camos is a true grind, but luckily you’ll spend less time doing it in MW2 compared to previous titles.

Here’s how you unlock all Mastery Camos in MW2.

How to unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to unlock Gold camo in CoD: MW2

Image via Activision

You’ll need to complete all of the normal camo challenges for a specific weapon to unlock the Gold camo challenge, just as it worked in other CoD games. The Gold camo challenge requires you to get a certain amount of kills without dying more than a certain number of times established.

How to unlock Platinum camo in CoD: MW2

Image via Activision

To unlock Platinum camo, you’ll need to have a certain amount of Gold camo challenges unlocked for each weapon category, likely at least five challenges. There are nine weapon categories in CoD: MW2: Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, SMGs, LMGs, Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Sidearms, Launchers, and Melee.

How to unlock Polyatomic camo in CoD: MW2

Image via Activision

This is where the grind begins. You’ll need to unlock Platinum camo for 51 weapons to unlock Polyatomic camo in CoD: MW2. After you get all the Platinum camo, you’ll have to complete a different Polyatomic camo challenge for each weapon.

How to unlock Orion camo in CoD: MW2

Image via Activision

The Orion camo is a reward for unlocking Polyatomic camo across at least 51 weapons. You’ll earn Orion camo pattern automatically in MW2 once you have unlocked Polyatomic camo for 51 different weapons.