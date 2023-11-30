It would be heresy not to utilize this powerful weapon kit.

Aftermarket Parts and weapon kits in Modern Warfare 3 offer a new motivation for players to level up weapons they might often ignore. One of those MW3 weapon kits is the powerful JAK Heretic Carbine Kit.

The JAK Heretic Carbine Kit applies to the MTZ-762 battle rifle, converting it into an effective assault rifle. The JAK Heretic Carbine version of the MTZ-762 gets substantial increases to mobility and handling, rate of fire, recoil control, and gun kick control, though at the cost of damage and velocity. But it also gets a base mag size increase from 20 to 30.

Related All Aftermarket Parts and weapons in MW3

If the rifle on its own doesn’t interest you enough, using the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit is a key part of the week four set of weekly challenges.

How to unlock the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit in MW3

To unlock the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit in MW3, you will need to first reach level 23 with the MTZ-762 battle rifle, which is the weapon’s max progression level. This can be done by getting kills or completing objectives while the MTZ-762 is actively equipped in either multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies.

Tip: I’ve felt that Zombies is the superior game mode choice for solely increasing weapon XP. Even though enemy operators earns more XP per kill, the sheer number of zombies you mow down during an MWZ match makes for faster gains.

Once you reach level 23 with the MTZ-762, you will unlock the challenge needed to acquire the weapon kit. Before reaching level 23 with the weapon, you won’t see the challenge listed anywhere in-game. To unlock the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit, you will need get 25 kills while moving and aiming down sights (ADS).

The JAK Heretic Kit will soon be yours with this loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Only enemy operator kills will count toward this challenge, so you’ll need to head over to multiplayer. To give yourself the best chance, here’s a reliable weapon build for the MTZ-762 you can build in the Gunsmith at only level 10:

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Bruen Archangel MK2

Bruen Archangel MK2 Rear Grip: MTZ Factory Rear Grip

MTZ Factory Rear Grip Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

The best part of this loadout is that once you get your 25 kills while moving and using ADS, and you’ve unlocked the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit, the kit itself provides a 30-round mag, meaning you can swap in a preferred optic or a muzzle or an ammunition type instead.