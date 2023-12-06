How to unlock and use Assassin Vest in MW3

Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is introducing a plethora of content on the multiplayer side of things. This includes new weapons, killstreaks, and the Assassin Vest, which is quite intriguing for fans of stealthy gameplay.

The Assassin Vest is the seventh Vest available to use in MW3, joining the six others that have been available since launch. It’s described as the “Stealthy Killer” and comes with Ghost permanently baked into it. This alone might make it worth using for players who prefer to stay off of the radar, but it also frees up your Gear perk slot for something like EOD Padding or Tac Mask.

To see how you can unlock and start using the Assassin Vest in MW3, keep reading the guide below.

Unlocking the Assassin Vest in MW3, explained

Fortunately for you, there is very little you have to do on your end to unlock the Assassin Vest in multiplayer. When you download the season one update on your system, the Assassin Vest only requires an Armory Challenge to unlock it when you go to the Vest section of the loadouts menu. You have to either complete three Daily Challenges or win three matches of MW3/exfil three times in Zombies to unlock the vest. Remember, though, you need to actually activate the Assassin Vest Armory Challenge to start progressing toward its challenge.

The Assassin Vest in MW3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you finish the Armory Challenge, just equip the Assassin Vest on any of your loadouts and you’re ready to hop into a match of MW3 with it.

How to use the Assassin Vest in MW3

Before you equip the Assassin Vest on one of your loadouts, you should know exactly what the pros and cons of using it are. For starters, you lose your Field Upgrade slot when you equip the Assassin Vest. You still get to keep your Lethal and Tactical Equipment slots as well as all three Gloves, Boots, and Gear slots, though.

The Assassin Vest also has the following effects:

Kills don’t display skulls for an enemy team to see.

Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects (even when you’re not moving).

If equipped with Ghost T/V Camo, you gain the effects of the Hijacked IFF Strobe Gear.

The main benefit of using the Assassin Vest is it has the effects of Ghost at all times, even when you’re stationary. This is different from the regular Ghost T/V Camo Gear as that only keeps you off of the radar when you’re moving around. We’ll have to wait and see how meta the Assassin Vest becomes in MW3, but just know that your UAVs might not be as powerful in season one as they were during the preseason.