How to unlock Ancient Rivalry blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone’s third season made its grand entrance at the end of April 27. A new Gulag map, point of interest, and various updates have been live for a while one, except Operation Monarch, the featured limited-time game mode.

Operation Monarch finally became available on May 11, and came bundled with the Ancient Rivalry blueprint. If you’re looking to unlock this blueprint, get ready to participate in the active event since you’ll have some questing to do.

How to unlock Ancient Rivalry blueprint in Warzone

Players can unlock the Ancient Rivalry blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone by completing the following eight challenges.

Challenge Reward Play Operation Monarch for six Hours Epic “Ancestral Skull” Charm Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak once Rare “Ancient Remains” Charm Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak for three times Rare “Monarch Eyes Only” Charm Deal 500,000 damage to Titans Rare “Concrete Jungle” Sticker Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events Legendary “Team Godzilla” Emblem Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events Legendary “Team Kong” Emblem Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel Epic “Skyline Crasher” Calling Card Place in the Top 15 twelve times in the Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode Epic “One Will Fall” Spray

After completing all the challenges above, you’ll unlock the Ancient Rivalry blueprint in Warzone. Though it may seem like a long process, you’ll also be unlocking a reward for each challenge on the list, meaning you’ll have a total of nine rewards in your inventory once you’re done with all the quests.