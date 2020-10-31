How to unlock all operators in Call of Duty: Warzone

Collecting all the operators will result in a one-way ticket to the Braavos Faceless Men training center.

You may only be able to see the hands of your character while you’re playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone, but most of the time, your face will be the last thing your opponents will see before you send them back to the main menu.

Operators are what Modern Warfare calls its playable characters, and each of them comes with customizable finishers, challenges, and cosmetic options. Each new battle pass season introduces new operators or extra customization options for the existing ones, making unlocking them quite a rewarding process.

Changing the way you look will undoubtedly be refreshing both for you and your squadmates. While unlocking the Default operators will be quite straightforward, some will test your mettle while others will be locked behind paywalls. It may even be too late to get your hands on some of them as there have been seasonal operators that were only available for purchase during their respective battle pass seasons, but they also return to the in-game store inside bundles on rare occasions.

Each operator is a member of one of the two main factions in Modern Warfare, Coalition, and Allegiance. Both main factions have sub-factions of their own, each referencing an elite task force. These task forces include members from all over the world, meaning the voice acting will also be different when it comes to accents.

Here’s how you can unlock each operator in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Coalition

SAS

Thorne

Thorne – Screengrab via Activision

You’ll need to complete the Piccadilly campaign mission to unlock Thorne. Players who haven’t bought the full game won’t be able to unlock Thorne or any other operators who are locked behind campaign missions.

Charly

Charly – Screengrab via Activision

Play 25 public multiplayer matches in the multiplayer playlists. You’ll need to have access to the full game to unlock the multiplayer game mode.

Otter

Otter – Screengrab via Activision

Complete the Special Ops mission, Operation: Paladin. Special Ops missions are also a part of the full Modern Warfare game.

Ghost

Ghost – Screengrab via Activision

Ghost unlocks upon purchasing the season two battle pass.

Captain Price

Captain Price – Screengrab via Activision

Captain Price is tied to the season four battle pass and unlocks after purchasing it.

Gaz

Gaz – Screengrab via Activision

Gaz unlocks after purchasing the Gaz Operator bundle from the in-game store.

Warcom

Domino

Domino – Screengrab via Activision

Win five Gunfight matches. Gunfight is a game mode that unlocks with the Modern Warfare full game.

Golem

Golem – Screengrab via Activision

Complete the Special Ops mission, Operation: Kuvalda. Special Ops missions are also a part of the full Modern Warfare game.

Wyatt

Wyatt – Screengrab via Activision

You’ll need to complete the Wolf’s Den campaign mission to unlock Wyatt. Campaign missions require access to the game’s story mode, which unlocks upon purchasing the full game.

Mara

Mara – Screengrab via Activision

Mara unlocks upon purchasing the season one battle pass.

Talon

Talon – Screengrab via Activision

Talon is tied to the Talon Operator bundle that you can purchase through the in-game store.

Ronin

Ronin – Screengrab via Activision

Ronin comes pre-packed with the Ronin Operator bundle that is purchasable through the in-game store.

Alex

Alex – Screengrab via Activision

Alex unlocks with the third season’s battle pass.

Morte

Morte – Screengrab via Activision

Morte unlocks after purchasing the Morte Operator bundle through the in-game store.

Demon Dogs

D-Day

D-Day – Screengrab via Activision

D-Day is tied to the Hunting Party campaign mission. All campaign missions require the base game to be in your library.

Alice

Alice – Screengrab via Activision

Alice unlocks after completing the Special Ops mission, Operation: Headhunter. Special Ops missions are tied to the base game.

Raines

Raines – Screengrab via Activision

Raines unlocks upon scoring 500 light machine gun kills in the multiplayer game mode. Only players with the full game will have access to the multiplayer playlists.

Woods

Woods – Screengrab via Activision

Woods is only available for players who pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Allegiance

Spetsnaz

Minotaur

Minotaur – Screengrab via Activision

Minotaur is obtainable through scoring 300 Assault Rifle kills in the multiplayer game mode. Multiplayer game mode is only playable for players with the full game.

Bale

Bale- Screengrab via Activision

Bale is the end-reward of the campaign mission Furnace. The campaign requires the full game to become playable.

Rodion

Rodion – Screengrab via Activision

Rodion requires players to complete the Special Ops mission, Operation: Paladin. Special Ops missions are a part of the Modern Warfare full game.

Nikto

Nikto – Screengrab via Activision

Buying the Nikto Operator bundle from the in-game shop will unlock Nikto.

Jackals

Azur

Azur – Screengrab via Activision

Complete the Old Comrades campaign mission. All campaign missions require the Modern Warfare full game.

Grinch

Grinch – Screengrab via Activision

Grinch unlocks upon scoring 100 headshots in the multiplayer game mode. Multiplayer game mode only becomes available after purchasing the full Modern Warfare game.

Zane

Zane – Screengrab via Activision

Zane is unlockable through completing all launch day Special Ops – Operations. Special Ops missions are part of the Modern Warfare full game.

Mace

Mace – Screengrab via Activision

Mace can be unlocked by purchasing the Mace Operator bundle through the in-game store.

Chimera

Yegor

Yegor – Screengrab via Activision

Yegor unlocks after completing the Proxy War campaign mission. The campaign is available for players who own the full Modern Warfare game.

Krueger

Krueger – Screengrab via Activision

Krueger becomes available after performing 25 finishing moves in the multiplayer game mode. The Modern Warfare full game will be needed to access the multiplayer playlists.

Syd

Syd – Screengrab via Activision

Syds unlocks upon killing five Juggernauts in any Special Ops experience. Special Ops missions are tied to the Modern Warfare full game.

Iskra

Iskra – Screengrab via Activision

Iskra is only obtainable through purchasing the Iskra Operator bundle from the in-game store.

Farah

Farah – Screengrab via Activision

Farah ships with the season six battle pass and unlocks after purchase.

Nikolai

Nikolai – Screengrab via Activision

Nikolai unlocks after reaching level 100 of the sixth season’s battle pass.

Shadow Company

Roze

Roze – Screengrab via Activision

Roze is the tier-100 reward for the season four battle pass, but she also has her own Operator bundle that can be purchased through the store.

Lerch

Lerch – Screengrab via Activision

Lerch unlocks upon purchasing the fifth season’s battle pass.

Velikan

Velikan – Screengrab via Activision

Velikan comes with its own Velikan Operator bundle, which can be purchased through the store.

Unlocking operators that were introduced to the game with new battle pass seasons may look impossible, but they somehow become available for purchase through the in-game store with their respective Operator bundles. This’s a rare occasion, however, and you’ll need to keep a close eye on the in-game store not to miss them since it’ll only for a limited amount of time.

Operators who appear in season passes will have bundles that appear on the shop.