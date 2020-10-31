How to unlock all operators in Call of Duty: Warzone

You may only be able to see the hands of your character while you’re playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone, but most of the time, your face will be the last thing your opponents will see before you send them back to the main menu.
Operators are what Modern Warfare calls its playable characters, and each of them comes with customizable finishers, challenges, and cosmetic options. Each new battle pass season introduces new operators or extra customization options for the existing ones, making unlocking them quite a rewarding process.
Changing the way you look will undoubtedly be refreshing both for you and your squadmates. While unlocking the Default operators will be quite straightforward, some will test your mettle while others will be locked behind paywalls. It may even be too late to get your hands on some of them as there have been seasonal operators that were only available for purchase during their respective battle pass seasons, but they also return to the in-game store inside bundles on rare occasions.
Each operator is a member of one of the two main factions in Modern Warfare, Coalition, and Allegiance. Both main factions have sub-factions of their own, each referencing an elite task force. These task forces include members from all over the world, meaning the voice acting will also be different when it comes to accents.
Here’s how you can unlock each operator in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Coalition
SAS
Thorne
You’ll need to complete the Piccadilly campaign mission to unlock Thorne. Players who haven’t bought the full game won’t be able to unlock Thorne or any other operators who are locked behind campaign missions.
Charly
Play 25 public multiplayer matches in the multiplayer playlists. You’ll need to have access to the full game to unlock the multiplayer game mode.
Otter
Complete the Special Ops mission, Operation: Paladin. Special Ops missions are also a part of the full Modern Warfare game.
Ghost
Ghost unlocks upon purchasing the season two battle pass.
Captain Price
Captain Price is tied to the season four battle pass and unlocks after purchasing it.
Gaz
Gaz unlocks after purchasing the Gaz Operator bundle from the in-game store.
Warcom
Domino
Win five Gunfight matches. Gunfight is a game mode that unlocks with the Modern Warfare full game.
Golem
Complete the Special Ops mission, Operation: Kuvalda. Special Ops missions are also a part of the full Modern Warfare game.
Wyatt
You’ll need to complete the Wolf’s Den campaign mission to unlock Wyatt. Campaign missions require access to the game’s story mode, which unlocks upon purchasing the full game.
Mara
Mara unlocks upon purchasing the season one battle pass.
Talon
Talon is tied to the Talon Operator bundle that you can purchase through the in-game store.
Ronin
Ronin comes pre-packed with the Ronin Operator bundle that is purchasable through the in-game store.
Alex
Alex unlocks with the third season’s battle pass.
Morte
Morte unlocks after purchasing the Morte Operator bundle through the in-game store.
Demon Dogs
D-Day
D-Day is tied to the Hunting Party campaign mission. All campaign missions require the base game to be in your library.
Alice
Alice unlocks after completing the Special Ops mission, Operation: Headhunter. Special Ops missions are tied to the base game.
Raines
Raines unlocks upon scoring 500 light machine gun kills in the multiplayer game mode. Only players with the full game will have access to the multiplayer playlists.
Woods
Woods is only available for players who pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Allegiance
Spetsnaz
Minotaur
Minotaur is obtainable through scoring 300 Assault Rifle kills in the multiplayer game mode. Multiplayer game mode is only playable for players with the full game.
Bale
Bale is the end-reward of the campaign mission Furnace. The campaign requires the full game to become playable.
Rodion
Rodion requires players to complete the Special Ops mission, Operation: Paladin. Special Ops missions are a part of the Modern Warfare full game.
Nikto
Buying the Nikto Operator bundle from the in-game shop will unlock Nikto.
Jackals
Azur
Complete the Old Comrades campaign mission. All campaign missions require the Modern Warfare full game.
Grinch
Grinch unlocks upon scoring 100 headshots in the multiplayer game mode. Multiplayer game mode only becomes available after purchasing the full Modern Warfare game.
Zane
Zane is unlockable through completing all launch day Special Ops – Operations. Special Ops missions are part of the Modern Warfare full game.
Mace
Mace can be unlocked by purchasing the Mace Operator bundle through the in-game store.
Chimera
Yegor
Yegor unlocks after completing the Proxy War campaign mission. The campaign is available for players who own the full Modern Warfare game.
Krueger
Krueger becomes available after performing 25 finishing moves in the multiplayer game mode. The Modern Warfare full game will be needed to access the multiplayer playlists.
Syd
Syds unlocks upon killing five Juggernauts in any Special Ops experience. Special Ops missions are tied to the Modern Warfare full game.
Iskra
Iskra is only obtainable through purchasing the Iskra Operator bundle from the in-game store.
Farah
Farah ships with the season six battle pass and unlocks after purchase.
Nikolai
Nikolai unlocks after reaching level 100 of the sixth season’s battle pass.
Shadow Company
Roze
Roze is the tier-100 reward for the season four battle pass, but she also has her own Operator bundle that can be purchased through the store.
Lerch
Lerch unlocks upon purchasing the fifth season’s battle pass.
Velikan
Velikan comes with its own Velikan Operator bundle, which can be purchased through the store.
Unlocking operators that were introduced to the game with new battle pass seasons may look impossible, but they somehow become available for purchase through the in-game store with their respective Operator bundles. This’s a rare occasion, however, and you’ll need to keep a close eye on the in-game store not to miss them since it’ll only for a limited amount of time.
Operators who appear in season passes will have bundles that appear on the shop.