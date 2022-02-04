How to purchase a Loadout Drop in Call of Duty: Warzone

Looting is one of the most random in-game mechanics in any battle royale. When you land in Warzone, you can simply get outclassed by an opponent if you happen to find your least favorite weapon as your first loot. Loadout Drops aims to fix this randomness at a later stage of the game since it allows players to access their custom loadouts.

Not only do players get to have their favorite weapons, but they’ll also get their hands on perks in a Warzone match. To purchase a Loadout Drop in Call of Duty: Warzone, you’ll need to follow these steps.

Collect $10,000 cash in Warzone

Make your way to a nearby Buy Station

Use your cash to purchase a Loadout Drop from the Buy Station

Once you complete the purchase, you’ll receive a flare that you’ll use to call out a Loadout Drop. Be cautious with this flare, though, since nearby players will be notified of incoming Loadout Drops.

The process will be slightly different if you’re playing in Caldera. At the start of the match, squads won’t be able to purchase Loadout Drops. Approximately around 10 minutes into a match, Loadout Drop Events will start taking place, and if the event kicks in for your squad, you’ll also be able to purchase a Loadout Drop. In the meantime, you can also try disrupting other squads’ Drop calls.