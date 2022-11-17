The new era of Call of Duty provides all new ways to play, whether that be in the new DMZ mode, the long-awaited Warzone 2 experience, and the return of third person. Third-person mode was promised for the new Modern Warfare 2, which was fitting considering that the mode officially debuted in the original MW2 from 2009.

When third-person for the new MW2 was announced, many hoped to see the new perspective on Call of Duty come to Warzone 2 as well. Those who hoped have to hope no longer since players do have the option to play in third-person mode in Warzone 2. But, much like MW2, third-person mode is not something you can just easily switch to mid-game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to play Warzone 2 in third-person mode.

How to play Warzone 2 in third-person mode

Warzone 2 players can only play third-person mode if they queue up for matches in third-person-only playlists. At time of writing, just days after the launch of Warzone 2, there is only one third-person exclusive playlist: third-person Trios.

Image via Activision

There’s a chance that more third-person playlists could be added to Warzone 2 in the future, and there’s also a chance that a free-perspective playlist that lets you switch between first and third-person could be added. But for now, there’s only third-person Trios.

How does third-person work in Warzone 2?

In third-person mode, players view their character from behind, giving you a wider field of view to scout their surroundings and potential enemies around them.

Image via Activision

While in third-person mode, players can click the left stick on controller or Shift on mouse and keyboard to switch between looking over their right or left shoulder, but only when they’re standing still. When you go to aim down sights while in third-person mode, the view will zoom in slightly rather than fully aim down sights like you’re in first-person unless you’re using a weapon with a scope magnification of over 4x.