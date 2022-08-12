How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator.
Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.
The LTM changes up the pacing of normal battle royale on Caldera, increasing player health and making a few other tweaks to the formula to that Warzone fans have been loving in its earliest availability.
Here’s everything you need to know about Titanium Trials: Endurance.
How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone
Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance rules
Fans of the previous popular Iron Trials limited time mode will immediately be familiar with Titanium Trials. The new mode runs from Aug. 11 to 25.
Titanium Trials increases HP to 300 “to simulate the toughness of a Terminator model,” so the time-to-kill is just way higher than normal modes in Warzone. Additionally, the Tempered perk will appear more frequently as ground loot. Players also begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit and health regeneration takes longer.
But there’s even more to it than that. Titanium Trials has its own loot pool, as well.
“Titanium Trials features a custom-built loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout weapons,” Activision said. “There are also fewer overall resources in the map to reward operators who act aggressively towards the opposition, with the cost of loadouts beginning at a higher price point and decreasing through the duration of the match.”
Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance challenges and rewards
- Terminated: Complete one execution.
Reward: Battle Pass 2XP Token
- They’ll Live: Revive 10 Players in Warzone‘s Titanium Trials.
Reward: Weapon 2XP Token
- Hasta La Vista Baby: Win a Gulag five times.
Reward: Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard weapon camo
- I’ll Be Back: Achieve a Top 10 finish.
Reward: Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” progression calling card #1
- I Know Why You Cry: Win one time.
Reward: Rare “I Know Why You Cry” progression calling card #2
- I Sense Injuries: Win two times.
Reward: Epic “I Sense Injuries” progression calling card #3
- No Problemo: Win three times.
Reward: Legendary “No Problemo” progression calling card #4
- I Need a Vacation: Win four times.
Reward: Battle Pass tier skip
Warzone Terminator bundle Titanium Trials challenges
These challenges are for players who purchase the Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle or Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle.
- Thumbs Up: Win a match in Warzone‘s Titanium Trials while dressed as the T-800 Operator.
Reward: Legendary “Thumbs Up” animated calling card
- Cyberdyne Systems: Win while dressed as the T-1000 Operator.
Reward: Legendary “Cyberdyne Systems” calling card
- Terminated: Kill a Terminator operator while dressed as a Terminator operator.
Reward: Legendary “Terminated” calling card
- I’ll Be Back: Win five times.
Reward: Legendary “I’ll Be Back” player title
- Hasta La Vista, Baby: Win 10 times.
Reward: Legendary “Hasta La Vista, Baby” player title
- The Terminator: Win 15 times.
Reward: Ultra rare “The Terminator” animated progression calling card #5
- Skynet: Win 20 times in Titanium Trials.
Reward: Ultra rare “Skynet” Vanguard weapon camo