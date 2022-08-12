How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone: Rewards, Rules, and more

The HP is high and so is the fun.

A special new mode is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring none other than the Terminator.

Titanium Trials: Endurance is available for just two weeks, and it comes with two sets of challenges for players to grind through, featuring numerous special unlockables. Rewards include player cards, double XP tokens, and some very special camos.

Test your toughness in Titanium Trials: Endurance, available now in #Warzone.



🛡 Max Armor Health increased for longer engagements

🛡 Tempered Perk drops more frequently

🛡 Terminator themed rewards including the Ultra Skynet Weapon Camo for 20 victories! pic.twitter.com/IQy7BOGJTc — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 11, 2022

The LTM changes up the pacing of normal battle royale on Caldera, increasing player health and making a few other tweaks to the formula to that Warzone fans have been loving in its earliest availability.

Here’s everything you need to know about Titanium Trials: Endurance.

How to play Titanium Trials: Endurance mode in Warzone

Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance rules

Image via Activision

Fans of the previous popular Iron Trials limited time mode will immediately be familiar with Titanium Trials. The new mode runs from Aug. 11 to 25.

Titanium Trials increases HP to 300 “to simulate the toughness of a Terminator model,” so the time-to-kill is just way higher than normal modes in Warzone. Additionally, the Tempered perk will appear more frequently as ground loot. Players also begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit and health regeneration takes longer.

But there’s even more to it than that. Titanium Trials has its own loot pool, as well.

“Titanium Trials features a custom-built loot table to support the higher TTK gameplay, including exceedingly rare Redacted weapons that are a step more powerful than Loadout weapons,” Activision said. “There are also fewer overall resources in the map to reward operators who act aggressively towards the opposition, with the cost of loadouts beginning at a higher price point and decreasing through the duration of the match.”

Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance challenges and rewards

Screengrab via Activision

Terminated: Complete one execution.

Reward: Battle Pass 2XP Token

Complete one execution. Battle Pass 2XP Token They’ll Live: Revive 10 Players in Warzone‘s Titanium Trials.

Reward: Weapon 2XP Token

Revive 10 Players in Warzone‘s Titanium Trials. Weapon 2XP Token Hasta La Vista Baby: Win a Gulag five times.

Reward : Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard weapon camo

Win a Gulag five times. : Epic “Titanium Chrome” Vanguard weapon camo I’ll Be Back: Achieve a Top 10 finish.

Reward: Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” progression calling card #1

Achieve a Top 10 finish. Uncommon “I’ll Be Back” progression calling card #1 I Know Why You Cry: Win one time.

Reward: Rare “I Know Why You Cry” progression calling card #2

Win one time. Rare “I Know Why You Cry” progression calling card #2 I Sense Injuries: Win two times.

Reward: Epic “I Sense Injuries” progression calling card #3

Win two times. Epic “I Sense Injuries” progression calling card #3 No Problemo: Win three times.

Reward: Legendary “No Problemo” progression calling card #4

Win three times. Legendary “No Problemo” progression calling card #4 I Need a Vacation: Win four times.

Reward: Battle Pass tier skip

Warzone Terminator bundle Titanium Trials challenges

Screengrab via Activision

These challenges are for players who purchase the Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle or Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle.