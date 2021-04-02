How to kill a Juggernaut in Call of Duty: Warzone

There isn’t a more horrifying sight in the hills of Verdansk than a Juggernaut lumbering toward you, minigun in hand.

Call of Duty: Warzone's massive bomb disposal suit comes with its own soundtrack and a minigun that fires infinitely, making it a formidable opponent on the battlefield. But there are a few strategies you can use to take it down.

If you're not careful, the Juggernaut can end your game quickly, tearing through your armor and health pool nearly instantly and sending you to the Gulag or back to the main menu. There are ways to avoid it, though.

Here are a few tips on how to take down the big guys in Warzone.

Bring the boom

It's a good idea to make at least one loadout slot dedicated to taking down a Juggernaut if you need it.

This loadout should come with an LMG for its big magazine and high firepower, and explosives. Bring an RPG and some C4 and get ready to bring the boom to the Jug as you empty your LMG's large clip into their large health pool, while peppering it with explosives.

Image via Activision

Strike from afar

The Juggernaut has a lot of health and a lot of firepower, but its one weakness is how slow it moves.

Use the Jug's slow movement speed to your advantage and stay on the move while striking from a distance. If it gets too close, it can easily shred you. Sniper rifles will do high damage, so you can add a sniper to your LMG setup to help bring the Jug down while staying at a safe distance.

Spread out

Keeping the Jug's slow movement speed in mind. If you're in a squad, you should try your best to spread out so you can fight them from multiple angles.

The Juggernaut will have a hard time taking down your entire squad the more spread out you are. If you're constantly peppering the Jug with damage from different angles, it can easily disorient the player and give them a serious dilemma when figuring out who to shoot at first. Meanwhile, its health pool will be whittled down.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.