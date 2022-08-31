How to get Umbrella Academy skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Cha-Cha, the time-travelling assassin from Umbrella Academy, is the latest crossover skin added to Call of Duty: Warzone in season five.

The Dark Horse Comics classic turned Netflix series is the next in a long line of pop culture crossovers for the Call of Duty game. Cha-Cha now joins the likes of Ghostface, Rambo, Donnie Darko, Godzilla, and King Kong in Caldera and Fortune’s Keep.

Cha-Cha will soon be joined by Hazel to create the hilarious tag team from the franchise. Fans of the show and comic will likely be looking to duo with their pals in the matching skins to wreak havoc in battle royale or Resurgence.

Here’s how to dress yourself up as a hitman with a funky head in Warzone.

How to get Umbrella Academy Cha-Cha skin in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Cha-Cha is available as an operator skin for Wade via the Tracer Pack: Umbrella Academy Cha-Cha Bundle. It’s currently available in the in-game CoD Store in both Warzone and Vanguard for 2,400 CoD Points.

As is usually the case with most crossover skins, it’s only available for a limited time. The bundle will leave the store on Sept. 30, so anyone looking to run around Caldera with Cha-Cha’s giant head will need to purchase it before then.

Screengrab via Activision

The Tracer Pack: Umbrella Academy Cha-Cha bundle includes the Bonesaw assault rifle and Costello’s submachine gun blueprints, which both fire “Sugary” blue-pink tracers and random mayhem dismemberment. The bundle also includes the Cut the Crap finishing move, Hold Still Operator MVP highlight, Sugary Support calling card, Idiot Box emblem, Total Hackjob spray, Mini Cadettes Cookies sticker, and Bone Shredder charm.

Another Umbrella Academy crossover skin is due to arrive sometime during season five, likely in the next couple of weeks. This article will be updated once the Hazel Operator Bundle is available.