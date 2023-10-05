How to get the Soul Harvester weapon blueprint in MW3 and MW2

Available for use in both games.

As spotlighted during this year’s Call of Duty: Next livestream event on Oct. 5, the Soul Harvester weapon blueprint has officially been unveiled for all those looking for some sweet weaponry to rock in both Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2.

At a quick glance, the Soul Harvester’s design meshes well with its moniker, fusing the aesthetics of Dark Aether energy with black chrome. In addition to featuring tracer rounds and custom death effects, the Soul Harvester is set to take center stage during the upcoming The Haunting event in MW2 and Warzone.

The only catch? This weapon blueprint is tied to the launch of MW3 and will only be available for a limited time. Here’s how to unlock the Soul Harvester weapon blueprint.

How to get the Soul Harvester in MW3 and MW2

Perfect for fetching souls. Image via Activision

The Soul Harvester tracer weapon blueprint is an extra bonus for those who pre-order the special Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3. All those who pre-order the Vault Edition will receive the Soul Harvester in MW2 and Warzone starting on Oct. 17, and in MW3 at launch.

Once The Haunting event begins in MW2 and Warzone this October, players using the Soul Harvester will be able to collect bonus souls for killing agents and monsters, allowing them to unlock reward items in the Events Tab faster.

When MW3 launches on Nov. 10, players using the Soul Harvester in Zombies will have access to its Dead Wire ammo mod, which gives each of its bullets the chance to electrocute and stun undead hordes.

Aside from the Soul Harvester tracer weapon blueprint, the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 exclusively contains the Nemesis Operator Pack, two FATE Weapon Vaults, and the season one BlackCell offering.

