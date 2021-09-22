How to get the Sai melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

The best Ninja Turtle’s weapons of choice are now available to use in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Raphael, the red turtle, loves his sais. You, too, can dual wield these daggers like a ninja yourself as you run around multiplayer, Zombies, or Verdansk. But they’re only available to unlock during the two-week “The Numbers” event in both games.

Several trucks have been placed throughout Warzone in Verdansk by Perseus, who’s using them to spread the number broadcast and activate sleeper agents. All you have to do, though, is walk up to them and interact with them to hear the number broadcast and finish a challenge.

In Black Ops Cold War, there’s a bit more work to be done, with several challenges taking place in either multiplayer matches or Zombies mode. Whichever game you choose to play to unlock the Sais, the weapon can be yours pretty quickly.

Here’s how to unlock the melee weapon in both games.

Black Ops Cold War “The Numbers” challenges

Screengrab via Activision

Complete three multiplayer matches on Zoo or earn Objective Milestones in Outbreak Survival.

Win a multiplayer Demolition match or earn two or more Zombies Round or Objective Milestones and Exfil successfully.

Get a total of 50 eliminations in multiplayer or Slaughter Medals in Zombies (killed five enemies rapidly)

Get 10 kills with Lethal Equipment in multiplayer or earn Lethal Equipment multi kill medals in Zombies.

Earn 25,000 total Multiplayer Score or Zombies Essence.

Get three multiplayer kills without dying or recover 500 health with food items in a region of Outbreak Survival three times.

Get five kills with Scorestreaks in multiplayer or earn Support multi kill medals in Zombies.

Get five kills with or assisted by your Field Upgrades in multiplayer or earn Field Upgrade multi kill Medals in Zombies.

Earn three multi kills in multiplayer or eliminate Elite enemies in Zombies.

Warzone “The Numbers” event challenges

Screengrab via Activision