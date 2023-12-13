How to get the Golden Armor plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Gold makes everything better.

The Golden Armor Plate icon on a laptop in MW3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The zombie action in MW3 got a refresh with the release of season one. With new story acts and schematics, it’s also time for players to protect themselves better with equipment like the Golden Armor plate.

To unlock the Golden Armor plate Schematic, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops, and the time it takes to complete its requirements may vary because it’s a chance-based drop.

How to unlock the Golden Armor plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies

An ultra rare defense mechanism in MW3 with an unlock procedure that is worthy of its power.
All your hard work will eventually lead you to this unlock, don’t forget to cross fingers for a lucky drop to avoid contract burnout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your journey to the Golden Armor plate Schematic starts in Act 4 in MW3 Zombies. Even if it takes a while to find the Schematic, the rewards are well worth the effort, as this unique item can turn the tide in intense battles.

  1. Complete the Act 4 MW3 Zombies mission, Bad Signal, and get an Elder Sigil.
  2. Go to the portal that leads to the Dark Aether Rift and place the Elder Sigil on its back.
  3. Upon placing the sigil, you’ll enter a more challenging version of the Dark Aether Rift.
  4. Complete contracts in the Rift.
  5. After completing each contract, you’ll receive a reward, and one of those can be a Golden Armor plate Schematic.

When you finally get the Schematic, you can exfil out of the Dark Aether and add the Golden Armor plate to your MW3 Zombies loadout. The armor will be craftable in the loadout menu, and it’ll have a 24-hour cooldown.

The cooldown attached to the item slightly makes it more complex to use. Due to its limited availability, you’ll need to pick your battles when it comes to which one requires equipping a Golden Armor plate.

Related

How to strafe in MW3
All Special Zombies in MW3 Zombies listed

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.