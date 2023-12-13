How to get the Golden Armor plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies

The zombie action in MW3 got a refresh with the release of season one. With new story acts and schematics, it’s also time for players to protect themselves better with equipment like the Golden Armor plate.

To unlock the Golden Armor plate Schematic, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops, and the time it takes to complete its requirements may vary because it’s a chance-based drop.

How to unlock the Golden Armor plate Schematic in MW3 Zombies

All your hard work will eventually lead you to this unlock, don’t forget to cross fingers for a lucky drop to avoid contract burnout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your journey to the Golden Armor plate Schematic starts in Act 4 in MW3 Zombies. Even if it takes a while to find the Schematic, the rewards are well worth the effort, as this unique item can turn the tide in intense battles.

Complete the Act 4 MW3 Zombies mission, Bad Signal, and get an Elder Sigil. Go to the portal that leads to the Dark Aether Rift and place the Elder Sigil on its back. Upon placing the sigil, you’ll enter a more challenging version of the Dark Aether Rift. Complete contracts in the Rift. After completing each contract, you’ll receive a reward, and one of those can be a Golden Armor plate Schematic.

When you finally get the Schematic, you can exfil out of the Dark Aether and add the Golden Armor plate to your MW3 Zombies loadout. The armor will be craftable in the loadout menu, and it’ll have a 24-hour cooldown.

The cooldown attached to the item slightly makes it more complex to use. Due to its limited availability, you’ll need to pick your battles when it comes to which one requires equipping a Golden Armor plate.