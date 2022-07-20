The EAZ grind is real once more.

Guardians from all over the system are returning to the European Aerial Zone. Solstice 2022 has arrived in Destiny 2, and a new title has come with it.

The Flamekeeper title is available for three weeks during the summer of 2022 during Solstice, and once it’s gone, it will likely never return since next year’s Solstice event will come with a title of its own.

Screengrab via Bungie

Earning Flamekeeper is a simple task during Solstice, but it is a bit of a grind if you want to rock it underneath your Guardian’s name in activities around the game. Get ready to equip certain weapons, play certain activities, and grind the EAZ once more.

Here’s exactly how to get the Flamekeeper title in Destiny 2 during Solstice 2022.

How to get the Flamekeeper title in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Flamekeeper is earned by completing all of the challenges in the Event Card for Solstice 2022. There are 24 total challenges or triumphs to claim to earn the Flamekeeper title.

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 Challenges

Image via Bungie

Bashing Success

Complete the Bonfire Bash activity.

Good Ignite

Defeat Ignition Carriers in the Bonfire Bash.

Torch the Taken

Defeat Taken in the Bonfire Bash.

Fuel for the Fire

Stoke the flames in the Bonfire Bash.

Ash Tray

Collect Silver Ash.

All Around the Bonfire

Complete the Bonfire Bash activity against all combatant races.

Fuel for the Fire II

Stoke more flames in the Bonfire Bash activity.

Fuel for the Fire III

Stoke even more flames in the Bonfire Bash activity.

Like Wildfire

Defeat targets anywhere in the system. Defeating Guardians awards bonus progress.

Pyromania

Defeat combatants with Solar abilities.

Superlative

Defeat targets with Super abilities.

Fire Power

Defeat combatants or opposing Guardians with Power weapons.

Forged in Flame

Defeat opposing Guardians in any activity.

Hand Lighter

Defeat targets with Hand Cannons.

Shotgun Solstice

Defeat targets with shotguns.

Burn Them Down

Defeat bosses anywhere in the system.

Raking the Coals

Complete playlist activities to earn Silver Leaves.

Solstice Jubilee

Complete public events on any destination to earn Silver Leaves.

Lamplighter

Complete patrols on any destination to earn Silver Leaves.

Dare to Dream

Complete runs of the Blind Well or Dares of Eternity to earn Silver Leaves.

Brightfall

Complete Vanguard Ops or Nightfalls to earn Silver Leaves.

Fires of Competition

Complete matches in Crucible or Gambit playlists to earn Silver Leaves.

A Spark in the Dark

Complete Sever missions or rounds of Altars of Sorrow to earn Silver Leaves.

In the Hot Seat

Complete activities in the Throne World to earn Silver Leaves.

From the Ashes

Upgrade multiple pieces of Candescent armor.

Bonfire Dash

Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Bash activity.

In Candescent

While wearing a set of fully rekindled Candescent armor, complete dungeons, raids, Master of Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris.

Inextinguishable

Complete the Bonfire Bash activity without dying.