How to get the Confrontation Weapons Pack DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is launching with a special weapons pack called Confrontation—and the guns are awesome-looking.

Blueprints are returning in Black Ops Cold War, like in Modern Warfare before it, offering unique designs on guns that come equipped with attachments without having to unlock them.

Image via Activision

The Confrontation weapons, the M16 and AK-47, are kitted out with attachments and Cold War propaganda-themed skins. They’re must-have items.

“Representing the U.S.S.R. is the Iron Curtain, an Assault Rifle based on an iconic Soviet heavy-hitting weapon,” Activision said. “The other Blueprint, the Western Front, is a three-round burst Tactical Rifle with plenty of patriotic flare. Both Blueprints will include five pre-configured attachments, allowing you to experiment with these attachments before they are unlocked organically on that specific weapon.”

How to get the Confrontation Weapons Pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The only way to get the Confrontation Weapons Pack is to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If you purchase the game after it launches, you won’t have access to the DLC. But if you pre-order the game digitally on any of its available platforms, you’ll unlock the pack.

Both blueprints will be available once Create-a-Class is unlocked, giving players a leg up in the early leveling period once the game releases. Weapon attachments are important and so too is this DLC pack.