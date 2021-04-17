How to get the Brutal medal in Call of Duty: Mobile

Unlocking the Brutal medal is one of the toughest challenges in the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the most popular mobile games available and brings the classic CoD gameplay to the mobile environment.

There are several unlockable medals to keep players engaged, including the daunting Brutal medal. Unlocking this medal can be difficult, but with patience and determination, any player can earn it.

Players must secure 25 kills without dying in a multiplayer match to unlock the Brutal medal, which can be a tough task to accomplish. But there are a few ways to make it easier on yourself.

When trying to unlock the Brutal medal, make sure to use a viable class that you are comfortable with and will work in most situations. This is not the time to run around with a pistol and knife trying to get cool kills.

It is easier to get the Brutal medal in team-based game modes since your team can cover you in sticky situations. You can also try to get the medal on smaller maps as you will encounter enemies more often and capitalize on choke points. There's no shame in sitting in the same spot while trying to get the Brutal medal. Try not to put yourself at risk when you are close to 25 kills to prevent ruining your chance to earn the medal.

It is also important to avoid open areas where enemies can pick you off from a distance. Stick to cover and engage enemies safely without putting yourself at risk.

Unlocking the Brutal Medal is a daunting task, but any player can unlock it if they play smart and keep trying.