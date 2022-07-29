The 2022 Call of Duty League season is winding down in the first week of August with the league’s Championship Weekend. Before we know it, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta will be here ahead of the game’s release in October.

Viewership drops have been available for CDL matches for a while now. With a couple quick account links, you can earn double XP tokens to use in games like Vanguard and Warzone.

Image via Call of Duty League

With the CDL Championship Weekend this year, the drops have increased in a big way. Viewers can earn everything from double XP, calling cards, emblems, weapon blueprints, weapon charms, and the best prize of all: an early access beta code for MW2.

The MW2 beta can be grabbed by pre-ordering the game, but it can be done free of charge by watching Championship Weekend thanks to YouTube Gaming’s viewership rewards in its partnership with Activision and the CDL.

Here’s how to be eligible for a MW2 beta drop during CDL Champs this year.

How to get MW2 beta by watching CDL Champs

Screengrab via YouTube

To be eligible for the MW2 beta to drop, you need to link your YouTube account to your Activision ID. This is done on YouTube’s account sharing page. Simply click Connect next to Activision ID and it will redirect you to CoD’s website where you must log in.

Once logged in, follow the directions and link your accounts together to begin being eligible to earn the beta drop. The beta codes will drop randomly to select viewers, so nothing is guaranteed. But your best chance at earning early access to the beta without having to pre-order the game is this method.

Drops are earned throughout the weekend’s four days of matches, but the MW2 beta is only available as a drop during the Finals on Sunday, Aug. 7, starting at 2:30pm CT. Make sure to link your accounts and tune in for your chance to get into the beta early.