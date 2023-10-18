The Haunting in Call of Duty has arrived in 2023, and there’s a slew of new rewards to earn while playing some spooky Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

There are 20 total rewards to earn as part of the Halloween-themed event. You can grab everything from a weapon sticker to a vehicle skin to two special weapon blueprints, and even Halloween-inspired operator skins for Roze and Konig.

The pinnacle of this year’s rewards, though, is a special weapon camo. The animated Ghoulie camo is the final reward, and likely the most expensive one as part of The Haunting’s Soul Capture event this year.

Here’s how to get the Ghoulie camo in MW2 and Warzone.

How to get Ghoulie camo in MW2 and Warzone

Ghoulie is the final reward that can be unlocked in The Haunting’s Soul Capture event. It will be unlocked to be able to be redeemed with Captured Souls on Oct. 24, and its current price is unknown.

Data miners found Ghoulie in MW2’s update files and posted it online, sending the community into a frenzy for the purple-animated weapon camo. It’s a sexy one, even though it’s been changed, as seen in the Twitter video above.

Considering that the other two top rewards, the Alien Death Ray and Violent End blueprints, are 150 Souls and 200 Souls respectively, then it’s safe to assume Ghoulie will be pricy. Expect it to come in at a price of 250 or 300 Souls, so start saving now if you want to add it to your collection.

Thankfully, you can choose which rewards to pick as you play through Soul Capture, so if you simply play MW2 and Warzone as usual, you should have enough to pick up the special limited-time camo in no time at all.

How to get Souls in MW2 Soul Capture

Fetch me their souls. Image via Activision

To start getting Souls, simply play MW2 multiplayer or Warzone. You can earn 12 Souls per match in MW2, and 20 per match in Warzone. Souls are dropped by enemies you kill, and they must be picked up and you must finish the match for them to be added to your Captured Souls collection.

Souls are big, green, glowing skulls, so they’re hard to miss. Just make sure to pick them up before they disappear and finish the match to add them to your inventory so you can purchase all of the event rewards.

