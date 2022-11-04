How to get easy point-blank kills in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is filled to the brim with players. The game packs players into servers like sardines in a tin. You’ve more than likely experienced the “Point Blank” prompt appear on your screen after you’ve blown an enemy’s head off, but what does it mean?

There are a bunch of different prompts that cover your screen after a certain type of kill. For instance, “Revenge” will appear after you’ve killed someone who’s killed you. Point blank pops up whenever you’ve shot and killed someone incredibly close to your screen.

Now if you’re looking to rack up more point-blank kills, there are a few things you have to make sure you’re doing.

There are a few different challenges you’ll have to complete to get all the best Modern Warfare 2 skins in the game, point blank kills challenges are one of them.

How do I get point-blank kills in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

Point-blank occurs when a player is less than five meters away from your screen. Anything further than five meters, will not be counted as point-blank.

Players will find they get more point-blank kills if they hold closer angles in choke positions.

A closer angle means standing in at least a 45-degree angle so players cannot see you as they push around a corner. A choke position is almost like a bottleneck, players will have to run through this area to progress to a different position. So holding an angle around corners with a weapon will make this easier.

One of the seven deadly sins of CoD, camping, will also net you a bunch of point-blank kills.

Using close-range weapons will also help you rack up these kills. Shotguns are incredibly effective as they’re so strong up close and personal.

Unfortunately, you will be absolutely flamed in every match, but you got to do what you got to do to complete those challenges. This is where you develop thick skin.