‘Hilariously broken’: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded the breaking point for many CoD fans

Updates aren't meant to break it further, right?
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 6, 2024 02:45 am

Updates are supposed to improve a video game’s state, but Modern Warfare 3’s latest Season Three Reloaded update seems to have made things worse—and players are annoyed.

The May 1 patch has broken a lot of crucial mechanics in MW3, including animations related to movement and weapons, as well as performance. “No reload sounds, lethal animations broken, constantly lagging, can’t cancel a reload… Also, why does it feel like I’m moving extremely slowly? Feels like MW2 movement,” a player wrote on Reddit—and it unsurprisingly garnered the approval of hundreds of frustrated players.

 

Calling the update “hilariously broken,” one player shared how they saw bursts of fire “teleport” in MW3. Not just fires, but several reports in the thread also indicated animations are broken for multiple weapons, including guns and grenades. Interestingly, some players have been assuming the stutters and bugs to be a result of performance or internet problems on their part when it has been inefficiencies on the developers’ side all this while.  

Besides sabotaged animations, players are particularly unhappy with the update’s undesirable effect on MW3’s movement mechanics, causing the sprinting and sliding animations to noticeably slow. In addition, players on consoles (Xbox and PlayStation) seem to be the biggest victims of the update’s tantrums, with most reports highlighting performance issues causing unbearable stutters and lags. 

“This is still the only video game I’ve ever owned that gets worse after updates,” one apt comment in the thread read—and we can’t agree enough. Updates are meant to patch things up, but Activision has ironically been following a different definition with the CoD franchise, leaving players frustrated. 

Well, we can only hope Activision starts caring enough for its fandom..\

Sharmila Ganguly
