How to get early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta with Xfinity

If Xfinity is your ISP, you could play CoD for free.

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner. A taste of what’s coming in November will begin on Oct. 8 for PS4 players.

Beta access can be reserved by pre-ordering the game, but there’s another new way to play early: by being a customer of Xfinity. The Comcast service that is an ISP, TV and streaming service, mobile, and more is giving free access to the beta.

Customers of Xfinity products get free early access to the beta simply by signing up on the website. It’s an easy process, but here’s how to do it.

How to get the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta with Xfinity

Head to xfinity.com/callofduty

Click “Request Early Access Code” on the home page

Sign-in with your Xfinity account details

Click “Request Free Code”

If successful, the code will be emailed to the address associated with the Xfinity account, along with redemption instructions.