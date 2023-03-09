The Call of Duty franchise has always had a massive collection of weapons that make players rage left, right, and center. In the past, players had to grind through hundreds of kills with the hardest of weapons to complete each and every challenge on the menu, and it seems MW2 is sticking to that trend too.

One tricky weapon to handle is the crossbow and its challenges are even harder. Crossbow kills are already tough enough, and getting double crossbow kills is another story entirely.

Here are some of the best tricks to get those crossbow double kills.

How do I get a double kill with a crossbow in MW2?

This challenge is especially difficult as aiming is already hard enough. Pair that with an arrow draw-time and you’ve got yourself one difficult mission. Players will have to get crafty and increase their aiming skills to complete this challenge.

One way to get this quickly is by tactically wounding a player before you kill two. Break a leg with a sharp crossbow bolt, then try and hit the other two as fast as possible.

An easier way to do this is by using the Fast Hands perk. If you’re not using this perk, you’re doing the challenge with a hand tied behind your back—once it’s activated you’ll be able to reload your crossbow that much faster.

Another way is to use explosive bolts. Using these bad boys will deal damage and set off enough of an explosion to hurt nearby enemies, if they’re close. You can always do a similar tactic to the aforementioned strategy. Shooting an enemy in the leg will cause damage, and then you can follow it up with a bolt to the chest of another player, which will likely kill both via the blast.

The final strategy is to melee kill then bolt someone or vice versa. Some CoD players have reported this tactic working, and it’s definitely worth a try.