How to get and use the Houseboat Key in DMZ

Owning property on a CoD map is inherently risky, but at least a houseboat provides you a means of escape. The Houseboat Key in DMZ won’t give you a new residence in Vondel, but it can open a valuable crate for you.

If you’ve played any amount of DMZ, you’ve likely run into a locked crate that requires a key to open, or you’ve found a key to a random crate nowhere near you. Keep this key with you when you deploy, and you can bring it with you in a future run.

Looking to open the Houseboat in DMZ? Here’s where you can find the key and where you can use it.

Where to find the Houseboat Key in DMZ

Like several keys found in DMZ, the Houseboat Key isn’t found in a specific location, and will drop randomly amongst other keys. There are numerous ways to find keys and get them to drop.

Completing HVT (High Value Target) and Supply Drop contracts .

(High Value Target) and . Searching loot containers , most notably higher value ones in locked areas and strongholds, and in supply drops.

, most notably higher value ones in locked areas and strongholds, and in supply drops. Looting enemy AI combatants, especially commanders and tougher opponents.

As mentioned above, all these methods typically produce random keys rather than the specific one you’re looking for.

You can also get the Houseboat Key as a reward for completing the tier two Phalanx faction mission, Security Checkpoint.

Where to use the Houseboat Key in DMZ

The Houseboat Key can be used in Vondel, north and slightly west of the Fire Department location, in the C5 coordinate.

It’s cozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Waterfront property. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Houseboat you’re looking for is the one closest to the bridge, brown in color, numbered 28, with a barricaded roof hatch and patio furniture on top of it. While other houseboats have hatches and glass doors that can be easily opened, this one has to be opened with the key.

Inside the Houseboat you will find cash and orange supply crates, as well as another key.