The Call of Duty franchise is almost 20 years old and it’s still going strong. Every addition to the series aims to improve the overall gaming experience through new mechanics or storylines.

Though developers try their best to deliver the best results at all stages of development, unexpected bugs and errors can pop up from anywhere, especially during betas. The “Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters” error has been appearing for players in the Modern Warfare 2 open beta, preventing them from playing the game.

The “Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters” error seems to be correlated to the game’s servers. Considering the open beta draws many players worldwide, the servers can struggle to keep up with the demand.

How can you fix the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters error in the MW2 open beta?

Restarting your game should be enough to fix the “Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters” error in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This error generally appears when players get matched with an overcrowded server. When that’s the case, you’ll need to restart Modern Warfare 2 so you can try and get into a different server.

Alternatively, you can also restart your router to troubleshoot your home connection. In some cases, your connection to your internet service provider (ISP) can also cause similar errors and a simple router reboot should be enough to fix anything wrong with your connection.

This error might be annoying to encounter, but it’s likely to cease to exist in the upcoming patches or when the game fully launches.