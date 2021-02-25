How to fix the Call of Duty: Warzone Server Queue bug

Each patch and content update draws in new players or causes old players to return to their favorite game. You may encounter multiple connection errors as you try to log into Call of Duty: Warzone during a crowded day, and queueing tries to resolve that.

More often than not, you won’t actually be stuck in a bug when Warzone decides to put you in a queue. Think of the servers as a small door and imagine crowds of players to get inside at the same time. You’d need to form a queue, and everyone would essentially get in faster. The server queue can sometimes bug out and cause you to get stuck, however. When that happens, you’ll need to take matters into your own hands and apply the following fixes so you can hop back into the action.

How can you fix the Server Queue bug in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Understand the Server Queue system

Activision’s way of handling demand may sound less than ideal, but the queue system allows the servers to function without any hiccups. Without the queue systems, players could experience extreme lag and ping, making the game challenging to play.

Once you’re placed in a queue, Activision Blizzard recommends you stay in the queue until it finishes. Leaving or restarting Warzone and the launcher will cause you to lose your place in the line, increasing the overall time it’ll take you to login.

If you’ve been running into queue errors in the launcher, make sure that you have everything checked out in the following list.

Enter your Blizzard account name and password correctly.

Enter your authenticator code promptly and accurately.

Accept any Terms of Use or License agreements promptly.

What can you do if you’re stuck in queue and can’t sign into Warzone?

The queues usually last around five to 10 minutes. If you’ve been sitting in the queue longer than that, there may be an underlying issue. It’ll be a decent idea to check out the server status of Warzone through Activision’s dedicated page and Down Detector.

If you see other users reporting the same issue or server marked as down, you’ll have no choice but to wait for them to come back up. Keeping an eye on Call of Duty’s official Twitter account can give you a headstart for when the servers go online again since it usually informs the players through social media.

In many cases where the servers are online but you’re still getting placed in queues, you’ll have some home remedies you can apply to fix the problem.

Reset your router and PC/console

If the servers aren’t down, there should be another connectivity issue causing you to get stuck in the queue. Resetting your router will allow you to fix any anomalies that may have happened and allow you to establish a new route to the servers through your ISP.

Considering this will probably take a few minutes, it won’t hurt to reset your PC or console simultaneously. This’ll allow you to rule out any software glitches that may have caused the error in the first place. Wait at least 20 seconds or so before turning on the devices, just to give them a little time to settle down.

Try out a wired connection

Wi-Fi can be convenient, but it’s far from being efficient enough for competitive gaming. While most players won’t notice the difference in most cases, a Wi-Fi hiccup can cause you to have connectivity errors.

Switching to a wired connection will make sure your Wi-Fi isn’t to blame and should improve your ping slightly in the long run. If you can’t try out a wired connection due to logistics, you can always try getting your router and console closer to increase your Wi-Fi’s signal power. You can even consider Wi-Fi adapters to cover longer distances.

Try out different DNS addresses

DNS servers usually work fine without any major hiccups, but even they can go down. Most users typically use the default DNS address that gets assigned by their ISP. During prime time in your local area, these DNS addresses can get clogged and cause you to have connection errors in online games.

Switching to a commercially available DNS address like Google or OpenDNS will allow you to troubleshoot your local servers while potentially fixing the server queue bug.

Try using cellular data

The ultimate way to troubleshoot your home network will be to use something entirely different. If you have a cellular data plan at your disposal, you won’t have to travel anywhere else since you can easily share your cellular connection by enabling hotspot settings on your phone.

You can either connect to your phone’s hotspot through Wi-Fi or USB Tethering. Once you switch networks, try connecting to the game one more time. If you successfully connect to Warzone without getting stopped for any queues, you’ll need to contact your ISP.

Let your ISP know of your situation and all the troubleshooting steps you’ve tried out to fix the server queue bug. In most cases, they should be able to fix everything with a reset on their hand. Considering they’ll have access to more data regarding your home network than you can find out yourself, they may also instruct you with a couple of extra steps that you can try out to fix the server queue bug in Warzone.