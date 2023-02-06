How to fix Dev Error 615 in Modern Warfare 2

Over the past few years, Call of Duty players have become accustomed to some nasty bugs. But none are more annoying than dev errors.

For most players, a dev error is a game-breaking one that will send players back to the main menu screen or lobby right when they’re in the middle of a heater in Warzone 2 or a nuke attempt in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

A dev error makes the game unplayable, always seems to happen at the most inopportune times, and generally just destroys the vibes in the squad for some time. Sadly, there isn’t much to be done about them for the most part, but there are ways to try and mitigate the issue as much as possible.

Here are the details on another dev error, dev error 615, in CoD.

How to fix Dev Error 615 in MW2

Image via Activision

A dev error in CoD means that something is wrong on the game’s side of things, meaning that there’s nothing you can really do about it in the meantime until the game’s developers implement a fix.

However, there are a few standard things you can try on your end in an attempt to squash this annoying bug and keep playing matches of MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2, or DMZ runs.

Many CoD players have been reporting that dev error 615 happens whenever they attempt to climb or hang from a ledge in MW2, Warzone 2, or DMZ. This is a very specific problem and likely requires a fix in a patch from Infinity Ward, but it can’t hurt to make sure your game and device are also up to date.

Make sure to check that your game is fully updated, first and foremost. This can be done by checking for updates on consoles, or via the launchers where the game is played, like Steam or Battle.net. Updates are usually automatic, but try restarting your game and manually checking for an update.

If you’re playing on PC, it’s always useful to make sure your operating system and graphics cards are up to date. If you’re all caught up on those, then try to verify the game’s files to make sure nothing has been corrupted. You can run the “Scan and Repair” feature on Battle.net, or in the worst case, re-install the game completely to see if that fixes the error.

If none of these general problem-solving techniques seem to work, then it just may be time to sit back and wait to hear news from the developers on a fix.

You can help out by reporting the error on the appropriate Activision help and support channels so that the devs can hunt down the problem and find a solution for it.