How to fix dev error 5820 in MW3 and Warzone

Dev Error 5820 and its variants became persistent annoyances for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players. This error disrupts the gameplay experience across MW3, Warzone, and even Zombies, surfacing at the most inopportune moments, either mid-match or just as you are about to queue into a game.

When you receive a dev error, you’ll also notice a lack of explanatory text, which further adds to the overall confusion. While the MW3 developers had plenty of time to identify and address the root cause of dev error 5820, different variants continue to show up after new patches. As a result, the CoD community has been testing and sharing various potential fixes across community hubs, and here are the best fixes you can try to solve the dev error 5820 in MW3 and Warzone.

How do you fix dev error 5820 in MW3 and Warzone?

Oi devs, is this an inside joke? Image via Activision

The quickest and often most effective fix for dev error 5820 is a simple game restart. This error can often be a one-time occurrence that doesn’t repeat itself. However, if you find yourself facing this error repeatedly, there are several solutions you can try:

Turn off all third-party programs with overlays or those that monitor your computer’s internals, such as temperature checkers and fan speed controllers.

or those that monitor your computer’s internals, such as temperature checkers and fan speed controllers. Avoid using the automatic emblem change feature in the game . Instead, select a single emblem and turn off the rotation.

. Instead, select a single emblem and turn off the rotation. Turn off On-Demand Texture Streaming in MW3’s graphical settings.

in MW3’s graphical settings. If you’ve previously increased your GPU’s core clock speed , try reducing it to its default setting.

, it to its default setting. Grant MW3 executable files administrative rights on PC.

These solution methods are quite diverse, ranging from adjusting in-game settings to modifying system-level configurations and even hardware adjustments. The reason for this diversity lies in the error’s history. Some instances were related to game asset streaming, others to conflicts with third-party software, and some even to hardware overclocking problems.

Why does your CoD say dev error 5820?

There’s a reason. It’s just not a valid one. Image via Activision

The primary reason your CoD is displaying dev error 5820 is likely due to mismatches between third-party programs and the game or certain in-game features not functioning correctly.

Dev errors, including 5820, frequently appear after new patches or updates. This timing suggests that developers may unintentionally break certain features while rolling out new content. For instance, a new patch might alter how the game interacts with your system’s resources, leading to conflicts with overlays or monitoring software. Similarly, updates to texture streaming or emblem systems could introduce bugs that manifest as dev error 5820 and dev error 5433.

