How to fix Dev Error 12744 in MW3

Is Dev Error 12744 stopping you and your split-screen soldier from destroying the lobby in MW3? We can help you fix it.

The best times in Call of Duty for me were spent with my brother couch gaming on spec ops in Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Nothing beat the waves of enemies we had to take out, the iconic sniper stand off against the ghillie wearing foes, and the dreaded Juggernaut music that hit every time we hopped off that plane. But split-screen gaming in CoD has it’s own set of curses outside of throwing your controller against the wall.

This is where Dev Error 12744 comes in.

What is error 12744 in MW3 and can you fix it?

Co-op gang waiting to deploy into a match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Error 12744 hits split-screen players hard with an error screen that stops them from playing a particular playlist. This often hits those trying to enter Rust and Shipment centered playlists. Error 12744 is exclusive to players trying to play online matches while using split-screen. The screen being sliced in half is the least of your problems, as this error code completely stops you from entering the game mode to begin with. So what can you do to fix it?

These are our solutions to fix the Dev Error 12744 in MW3:

Update MW3 : Check for updates, as these are often set to automatically download but depend on the amount of space you currently have available. An update can fix errors and is the best first step to take.

: Check for updates, as these are often set to automatically download but depend on the amount of space you currently have available. An update can fix errors and is the best first step to take. Verify game files : If MW3 is updated, check your game files via Verify Integrity of Game Files in MW3 Properties on Steam by right-clicking on the game in your library. This step is only relevant to those playing on PC. You can also go to the CoD section in the Battle.net launcher and click on the cog wheel next to Play. Select Scan and Repair here.

: If MW3 is updated, check your game files via in MW3 on Steam by right-clicking on the game in your library. This step is only relevant to those playing on PC. Restart your Wi-Fi : Turn off your router and leave it off for 10 seconds before turning it back on and re-connecting to your network. You can also put a pin or hairclip into the small hole at the back of the router for 30 seconds for a hard reset of your Wi-Fi.

: Turn off your router and leave it off for 10 seconds before turning it back on and re-connecting to your network. You can also put a pin or hairclip into the small hole at the back of the router for 30 seconds for a hard reset of your Wi-Fi. Go into new MW3 maps : Avoid MW2 maps altogether (Rust, Shipment etc) and go into game modes centered around the newly released maps. This error seems to specifically target the old CoD maps only.

: (Rust, Shipment etc) and go into game modes centered around the newly released maps. This error seems to specifically target the old CoD maps only. Reinstall MW3: The final method to completely reset the game is to uninstall and reinstall MW3. This should remove Dev Error 12744.

While these methods are not guaranteed fixes for Dev Error 12744, you can always reach out to Activision Support for extra help on this matter.