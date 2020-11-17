How to Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Error Code 3107840166

PC Players for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are coming across a pretty unsightly error code.

This error code, 3107840166, will occasionally pop up as a fatal error when playing. it will cause the game to crash on a desktop, even sometimes forcing a full system reboot.

While Activision has yet to acknowledge the issue, a lot of players are reporting it. But here are some potential fixes so you can get back into the game.

The first thing you could try to do is to scan and repair files. Just go to the options menu on your PC, then click or search for Scan and Repair to see if anything comes up. Lowering graphics settings on your PC could also stop the game from crashing. You can also update your Graphics Cards with the latest drivers and firmware. The last and more nuclear option is a complete reinstalling of the game. Obviously we don’t want to advise this considering how big the game is— but if all else fails, you might have little choice.

This issue is still persistent and not all these fixes will work all of the time. For the most part, it might just be a case of waiting for Activision to fix the PC version of the game for the error to stop showing up all together— whenever that might be.