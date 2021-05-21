Here’s how to earn the ‘Become War’ medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It's simple to do if you know what it entails.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s ’80s Action Heroes event is here, offering a number of cool new items for players to unlock via in-game challenges.

Players can earn new calling cards, stickers, weapon charms, emblems, and a new weapon blueprint when all other challenges are completed. The challenges are mostly simple and can be done while playing the game, like the new Standoff 24/7 playlist.

Screengrab via Activision

But it’s a bit unclear how to finish some tasks, like the challenge called “A War You Won’t Believe.” Here’s how to get it done and continue on your quest toward the blueprint.

How to earn the “Become War” medal in Black Ops Cold War

The fifth challenge to complete in the ’80s Action Heroes event is called “A War You Won’t Believe.” To finish the challenge and unlock the Blasting Heat calling card, you need to earn 25 “Become War” Medals while using automatic weapons.

“Become War” can be hard to find on the long list of medals in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, especially if you haven’t unlocked it before. Luckily, we have the information you need. To unlock a “Become War” medal you need to do as follows:

Multiplayer:

Kill two or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.

Zombies:

Kill 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.

Thankfully, you can do it in Zombies pretty quickly if you don’t feel like focusing on the challenge in multiplayer. Either way, nab 25 of these medals and you can move on in your quest to unlock all of the event items. Just grab an LMG and start unloading.